‘Pottermore’ Is No More, But Will Live on as ‘Wizarding World’

Pottermore is no more. Long live The Wizarding World.

The official Harry Potter site, which launched nearly a decade ago under the watchful eye of J.K. Rowling, has grown into a massive resource for fans around the world for all things HP and Fantastic Beasts. It’s become too successful, in fact, and now needs a bigger home and a bit of a rebranding.

You can click the links above for the full story, or read on for the details which follow below:

Engorgio Pottermore… We’re moving to WizardingWorld.com – our new, bigger home for all of the magic you love. Here’s everything you need to know.

After seven years of providing you with all the latest Wizarding World reports, analysing every single facet of the Harry Potter stories, breaking news about the Fantastic Beasts films, challenging your fandom with some rather tough quizzes and, of course, asking you to discover your true Hogwarts house, we can now announce… that we’re going to do more of it! Just next door at our new home, WizardingWorld.com.

It’s a bit like The Burrow; we’re magically adding a few extra floors to our house and throwing in some Extension Charms, bringing over the content you know and love from Pottermore.com, and adding some new, enhanced surprises. A visit to Pottermore.com will redirect to WizardingWorld.com – but don’t worry, you haven’t made a mistake with your Floo Powder. It is still, very much, the online home of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts.

We’ve been busy working on a variety of exciting projects to make your journey through the Wizarding World even better, requiring an even bigger and better website to show it all off.

For now, create a Wizarding Passport on WizardingWorld.com using your Pottermore account details – all your existing traits will then move over to the new site. That’s your Hogwarts house, wand and Patronus.

Your Wizarding Passport is your very magical identity that holds your Wizarding World credentials in one place.

Stay tuned to see what happens next, and we’ll see you at our new house just as soon as we’ve shifted all the furniture.