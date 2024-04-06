The Big Picture The Poughkeepsie Tapes dives deep into the mind of a serial killer, showing his disturbing atrocities in graphic detail.

Unlike other horror films, it portrays the killer as a real, multi-dimensional human, making his actions even more terrifying.

Through found footage, The Poughkeepsie Tapes puts viewers in the shoes of the victims, showcasing the realistic and horrifying nature of the killer.

While horror is filled with astounding stories of survivors fighting back and triumphing over their villains, every once in a while, audiences like seeing things from a different point of view. That's why fans are excited for Chris Nash's In A Violent Nature, an upcoming film promising to offer a startlingly deep view into the actions and mind of your typical horror slasher. But viewers don't need to wait for that film to come out to see such a terrifyingly introspective plot — they can watch The Poughkeepsie Tapes, directed by John Erick Dowdle. This deeply disturbing horror movie goes where no other found footage has before, giving an intimate view into the crimes of its central serial killer and grounding itself in his sickening actions. But even within a genre that's famous for its saturation of petrifying monsters, this film stands out by showing just how easily its murderer commits his crimes and the utter joy he takes in the destruction they leave behind. It creates a too-real depiction of one of horror's most sickening minds — and brings audiences along every step of the way.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes In an abandoned house in Poughkeepsie, New York murder investigators uncover hundreds of tapes showing decades of a serial killer's work. Director John Erick Dowdle Cast Stacy Chbosky , Ben Messmer , Samantha Robson , Ivar Brogger , Lou George , Amy Lyndon Main Genre Horror Tagline The terror is real.

‘The Poughkeepsie Tapes’ Is Relentless in Its Depiction of a Serial Killer’s Acts

While The Poughkeepsie Tapes broke barriers for its shocking plot, it definitely wasn't the first film to make its "protagonist" a detestable figure who would be any other movie's big bad. One of the earliest mainstream attempts at this concept was Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, directed by John McNaughton, a disturbingly nuanced investigation into the mind of someone who has dedicated his life to killing others and getting away with it. Audiences found this subversion alluring, being rightfully disgusted by the titular Henry (Michael Rooker) but intrigued by the complexity this movie gave what would typically be a one-dimensional villain. It was this layered presentation that made the movie even scarier because by painting horror killers like Henry as real, multi-faceted people, the plot grants his actions a level of reality sure to haunt viewers. By making these monsters appear as realistic beings, the films draw on the inherent fear that the actions onscreen could somehow be replicated in real life — making this kind of story perfect for found footage.

Found footage is a saturated but endlessly enjoyable subgenre that uses its particular view to make each movie more feasible, often delving into unnatural phenomena like the famous Paranormal Activity franchise but using the camera to create a sense of connection with the audience. Many found-footage movies have tried to use that depth to show their horror from the killer's literal POV, with some of the most famous examples being Spree, Man Bites Dog, and Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon. While each of these films presents genuinely disgusting examples of people who thrill in terrorizing others, for some reason these specific intersections of theme and medium are always tinged with some sense of comedy, alleviating the terror onscreen with dark humor that varies in success. Whatever the intention of this comedy, it often detracts from the film's actual horror — which is why The Poughkeepsie Tapes is so hauntingly effective. Rather than ease some of its audience's discomfort, it actively works to make everyone's viewing experience an excruciating one, creating some of the genre's most disgusting moments with no reprieve anywhere to be found. It is a horrifying, utterly hopeless film, and it's because of this that it accomplishes what almost all found footage movies set out to do: putting its audience in the shoes of those suffering.

'The Poughkeepsie Tapes' Is Too Real

The Poughkeepsie Tapes follows the actions and fallout of Edward Carver (Ben Messmer), a brutal serial killer who has eluded the police for years while committing despicable acts of murder and torture throughout the U.S. — and made sure to film every single one. In a recent raid on what's believed to be his home, authorities discover not only one of his victims, Cheryl Dempsey (Stacy Chbosky), just about alive, but also over 800 videotapes of the man committing senseless acts of carnage and depravity.

The content of these tapes is scary on its own, these stomach-churning scenes showing him stalking and slaying hundreds of people and even, in one truly jaw-dropping moment, sewing one person's head into another person's torso. But even with all of that visceral gore, one of the film's scariest aspects is showing the effects of these actions on an entire nation. Law enforcement can't find a trace of him, investigators are baffled, and the families of his victims are utterly broken, knowing not only that they've lost a loved one but also the potential of what he's done to them in the process. The movie showcases the man's disturbing actions and their heartbreaking results, but its real terror comes from seeing just how easy it is for Edward to carry out these despicable acts.

One of the film's most harrowing aspects is Edwards's treatment of Cheryl, starting with her abduction. This is an excruciatingly long process that sees the man break into her house and hide while the teenager and her boyfriend enjoy an evening together before finally appearing, gruesomely killing the man and beating Cheryl before kidnapping her. His tapes document the many years he spends mentally degrading the young woman, the entire time evading the police, and even at one point going to her mother's house to gloat about what he's done to her daughter.

Along with this, there are several moments of Edward being shockingly public about his crimes, leaving the authorities hints about his victims through CCTV footage and, in one heartbreaking scene, snatching a young girl feet away from her front door while she's playing in her yard. What makes The Poughkeepsie Tapes such a horrifically effective tale is how it makes it clear that Edward Carver is not some mythical monster or immortal slasher like in other horror movies. It clarifies that he is just a person with a twisted, intelligent mind, and the methods he uses to capture victims and escape justice are startlingly simple ones that play on the basics of human interaction that everyone watching is familiar with. By using the connection found footage entails, The Poughkeepsie Tapes puts viewers directly into the man and his victim's minds, granting not only a painful view of his atrocities but also a haunting wonder of whether there are people this evil — and this efficient — in their real world.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes relishes in its audience's discomfort, though the movie's tendency to sensationalize its gore often endangers the complexities its plot is attempting to communicate. However, the plot utilizes this violence and the devastation that comes with it to not only reveal how horrible its central killer is but to offer a close view of the tremendous repercussions this kind of monster can cause. It isn't the first found footage horror movie to attempt to put watchers into a malicious perspective but it's the one that makes the biggest commitment to unflinchingly show how someone can easily commit such atrocities. It doesn't shy away from the graphic violence or try to lessen the disastrous impact. Instead, it heightens this horror at every level, playing with the viewer's own sense of safety by constantly reminding the audience that such acts are possible in real life. In a Violent Nature is promising to be an innovation for the genre and has fans excited for its inventive storytelling. While we wait for May 31, check out The Poughkeepsie Tapes to really get into the mind of a horror movie killer — if you can stomach it.

The Poughkeepsie Tapes is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI