Power Book II: Ghost is an American crime drama television series created by Courtney A. Kemp and is a spinoff from her popular show, Power. The series premiered in 2020 and follows Tariq St. Patrick, the son of former drug kingpin James "Ghost" St. Patrick, as he navigates the complex world of drugs, sex, and power, in his attempt to clear his mother's name and secure his future. The show's third season kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get back to his family and get out of the game for good. Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost is doubling down on its adventures and risky dealings.

Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Starz on March 17, 2023. Before you catch up on the new season, here is the cast and character guide.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Michael Rainey Jr. plays Tariq St. Patrick, the main character in Power Book II: Ghost. Tariq is the son of James "Ghost" St. Patrick, the former protagonist of the original Power series. As a college student, Tariq tries to juggle his academic responsibilities while also being the head of his family. But after his mother is accused of killing Ghost, he is pulled into the criminal underworld of New York City to provide for his family. Displaying intelligence and ruthlessness, Tariq is a complex character willing to go to any lengths to protect his family, even if it means getting into any criminal activity.

Rainey Jr. began acting at 10 years old, appearing in minor roles in TV shows and movies such as The Butler and Orange is the New Black. However, he rose to fame after being cast as Tariq St. Patrick, the lead character in the spinoff series Power Book II: Ghost.

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston

Gianni Paolo plays Brayden Weston, a wealthy and privileged college student who becomes roommates with Tariq St. Patrick at Stansfield University. Despite his privileged background, Brayden remains faithful to Tariq and becomes a valuable accomplice in his ventures. Initially, the show depicts Brayden as a naive and inexperienced character who is disconnected from the realities of life beyond his privileged upbringing. But as he becomes increasingly involved in Tariq's illegal activities, he develops a more ruthless side to his personality. Paolo began his acting career in 2015 with a small role in Power. He's also well-known for his performance in the horror movie Ma.

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada

Woody McClain plays Cane Tejada, the eldest child of Lorenzo and Monet Tejada. As Monet's trusted right-hand man, he is also the half-brother of Ezekiel Cross and the elder brother of Dru and Diana Tejada. Cane is responsible for enforcing the Tejada drug organization's rules and is Monet's most reliable son until they form a partnership with Tariq. McClain s best known for his portrayal of Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story and its follow-up film Whitney.

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo plays Diana Tejada, the daughter of Monet Stewart Tejada, the influential leader of a drug empire based in Queens, New York. Diana is depicted as an intelligent and driven individual committed to achieving success within her family's criminal organization. She frequently clashes with her younger brother, Dru, who is more emotional and hesitant about participating in the family's illegal activities. Tonodeo landed her first television gig in 2009 with a minor role in the comedy movie Becoming Pony Boi. Tonodeo's breakthrough role came in the American web series The Oath, where she portrayed Tara Byrd and gained recognition.

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray plays Dru Tejada, the youngest son of Monet and Lorenzo Tejada. Although he is an artist during the day, he finds himself as an emerging drug dealer by night, as it has been in his family's bloodline since his parents' marriage. Dru grapples with his role in his family's criminal organization as the series progresses. Despite his initial reluctance to be part of the drug trade, Dru eventually gets more involved, which exposes him to danger and leads to a significant amount of conflict and suspense in the show. Adams-Gray has also appeared in several other TV series, including Lost Girl, Supernatural, and films such as Deadly Inferno and Canada's Sweetheart: The Saga of Hal C. Banks.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada

Mary J. Blige plays Monet Stewart Tejada, the head of a prominent drug-trafficking clan in Queens, New York. Monet is an uncompromising entrepreneur who prioritizes safeguarding her family's affairs and is willing to take drastic measures to achieve her goals. She is fiercely devoted to her kin and anticipates the same degree of faithfulness from them. She has gained a reputation as one of the most dominant and intimidating women in the criminal world.

Blige is a decorated singer-songwriter and actress who has won multiple Grammy Awards and is regarded as the "Queen of Hip Hop Soul" for her unique blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop music. Blige received critical acclaim for her performance as Florence Jackson in the 2017 drama film Mudbound, for which she received several award nominations, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Clifford "Method Man" Smith Jr. as Davis Maclean

Clifford "Method Man" Smith Jr. plays a high-powered defense attorney who Tariq St. Patrick's family hires to represent him in his ongoing legal troubles. Davis is portrayed as a sophisticated and charismatic lawyer skilled at manipulating the legal system to his advantage. Method Man first gained prominence as a member of the influential hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. In addition to his music career, he has acted in various films and television shows, including How High, The Wire, and Luke Cage.

Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe

Shane Johnson plays Cooper Saxe, a former Assistant United States Attorney who becomes a private attorney after being fired from his position in the U.S. Attorney's Office. Cooper is portrayed as a conniving and ambitious lawyer who is obsessed with taking down Tariq St. Patrick and his family for their involvement in the drug trade. He is often at odds with his former colleagues in law enforcement and is willing to bend or break the rules to achieve his goals. Johnson's notable television credits include CSI: Miami, Law & Order, Cold Case, and Castle, among others. He remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor.

Alix Lapri as Effie Morales

Alix Lapri plays Effie Morales, a student at Stansfield University who becomes romantically involved with Tariq. Effie is portrayed as an intelligent and independent young woman who is also involved in the drug trade. She initially befriends Tariq because she wants to buy drugs from him, but their relationship quickly becomes more complicated as they become closer and develop feelings for each other. Lapri is a singer-songwriter who began her music career at a young age, performing covers of popular songs on YouTube. This eventually led to her signing a recording contract with an independent label.

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada

Berto Colon plays Lorenzo Tejada, the incarcerated patriarch of the Tejada family, a powerful drug-dealing organization based in Queens, New York. Lorenzo is portrayed as a shrewd and ruthless criminal mastermind who is feared and respected by those around him. Despite being behind bars, he continues influencing his family's operations and maintaining control over their criminal empire. Colon began his acting career in the early 2000s and has since appeared in numerous films, television shows, and stage productions. He's appeared in shows like Orange Is the New Black, Blindspot, and Narcos.

Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan

Paton Ashbrook plays Jenny Sullivan, a lawyer that defended James St. Patrick during Tasha St. Patrick's trial for murder. But the charges against Tasha were abandoned after Saxe had charged Tasha with the queen pin statue. Jenny is returning to the spotlight to defend Jabari Reynolds, who was murdered at Stansfield University. She is determined to prosecute Reynolds's killer, whoever that may be. Ashbrook is an actress and director who has gained recognition for her work in several projects, including Minor Premise and Shameless.

Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate

Larenz Tate plays Rashad Tate, a former New York City Councilman and a successful political candidate who runs for the position of Lieutenant Governor. Rasha is portrayed as a charismatic and ambitious politician willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his goals, including dealing with unsavory characters and manipulating those around him.

Tate is best known for his roles in films such as Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, and Love Jones. In addition to his work on the big screen, Tate has also appeared in several television series, including The Postman and Rescue Me.

Monique Curnen as Blanca Rodriguez

Monique Curnen plays Blanca Rodriguez, an NYPD detective investigating Ghost and Angela. Following Angela's death, she persuaded Jacob Warner to appoint her as the task force leader investigating the case along with Cooper Saxe. Curnen appeared in shows like Lie to Me and Gotham.

New Characters

Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost also sees the arrival of new characters. Keesha Sharp plays Harper Bone, a new professor at Stansfield University. Sharp starred in several popular television series, including Girlfriends and Everybody Hates Chris. David Walton, from Heist, appears as Lucas Weston, an adventure-seeking high-level executive at his family's Wall Street firm. Moriah Brown plays Kiki Travis, Tariq's new love interest and Bayden's new lover.