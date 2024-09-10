Power Book II: Ghost officially says goodbye with its fourth and final season. However, it wouldn’t be a Power spin-off series without an explosive bang to end things. The upcoming season follows the aftermath of its gut-wrenching Season 3 finale, returning to Tariq and his partner Brayden as they try to claw their way back into the business. Meanwhile, former drug kingpin Monet has met her match and isn’t stopping at anything before she gets to the bottom of it. With the rest of the family either climbing the ranks or dreaming of a future outside the business, the fate of the establishment ultimately lies in Tariq’s hands. It’s up to him to decide whether to keep rising to the top of the food chain or protect his loved ones first.

Part 2 of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 premiered exclusively on Starz on September 6, 2024. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for Ghost.

Michael Rainey Jr.

Tariq St. Patrick

Michael Rainey Jr. plays Tariq St. Patrick, the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, the former overarching protagonist of the original Power series. Previously, Tariq had a hard time as he was caught in the middle of his family and the business he seemed to thrive on. On one end, Tariq wants back his family’s trust. But on the other end, the lucrative drug business keeps finding ways to keep him involved. With school, the organization, and upholding a new corporate persona on his plate, he’s had to chameleon his way into different situations. Although he previously had a chosen family he could rely on, turns out they’re what what they seem. If there’s one thing about this business, it’s to never put your heart on your sleeve.

Powerhour Rainey Jr. began his career as a child actor, dipping his toes into the industry as early as the age of nine in the Italian movie Un Altro Mondo.

Mary J. Blige

Monet Stewart Tejada

Mary J. Blige plays Monet Stewart Tejada, the head queen in charge of a prominent drug-trafficking ring based in Queens, New York. A relentless entrepreneur and a headstrong leader, Monet doesn’t play around with her business. But when it comes to family, she has her own shortcomings. Following the loss of her firstborn son, and eventually, any prospect beyond the family business, Monet has been obsessed with tracking down her son’s murderer. However, it appears her personal search for his killer is getting mixed up with her professional ventures. It’s up to Money whether she wants to keep up with this vendetta, or rebuild what’s left of her family - or maybe juggle both, at her own expense.

Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Osacar-nominated artist Blige has always been an iconic triple threat. With an endless list of prestigious accolades under her belt, Blige is no stranger to the screen. In addition to Power Book II: Ghost, Blige has appeared in Season 1 of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and starred as Florence Jackson in Mudbound.

Gianni Paolo

Brayden Weston

Gianni Paolo plays Brayden Weston, a close acquaintance of Tariq. After being expelled from Stansfield, Brayden has no choice but to work in the family business. But when you have an uncle like Lucas Weston, a.k.a. President of the family’s hedge fund, work sounds more like a prospective choice compared to any education received. With his newfound business connections, Brayden invites Tariq into Weston, and they level up their corporate dealings. However, the ambitious newcomer receives the shock of his life when he learns that dealing with drugs also requires him to get his hands dirty.

Paolo made his first on-screen appearance in Universal’s psychological thriller Ma, starring alongside Octavia Spencer. A sought-after talent in the industry, Paolo is slowly emerging as a rising star in Hollywood.

Clifford "Method Man" Smith Jr

Davis Maclean

Clifford "Method Man" Smith Jr. plays Davis Maclean, a charismatic, well-connected defense attorney hired by Tariq’s family. Highly knowledgeable about how the legal system works and how it fails, Davis doesn’t hesitate to bend the rules to his own liking. Previously, Davis became heavily involved in Monet’s drug dealings upon learning that the Feds were looking into her involvement with a certain someone’s death. On top of that, the pressure of work eventually gets to his suave facade as he attempts to get his dying brother out of prison. Unfortunately, Davis might have put his trust in the wrong person, foiling his plan and putting lives in danger.

The Wu-Tang Clan member not only can spit out fire bars - but he’s also a versatile actor with a long portfolio to boot. His most recent work is Paramount+’s feature film On the Come Up, based on the novel by Angie Thomas.

Woody McClain

Cane Tejada

Woody McClain plays Cane Tejada, the eldest son of Monet and her trusted right-hand man. An aspiring member of the family’s clan, Cane makes sure the organization runs smoothly by enforcing strict rules. Looking for a new connection in the market, Cane finally has someone who could help him distribute a massive amount of weight. With his added responsibilities, Cane’s long-time dream of taking over the Tejada throne comes to light when he begins making decisions for his family, to the chagrin of other family members. However, Cane’s been holding a huge secret, and it’s only a matter of time until his bubble pops.

Jacksonville native McClain moved to Los Angeles to pursue a professional career as a dancer. A natural-born entertainer, it didn’t take long for McClain to maneuver his way to the acting road. McClain gained prominence for starring as Bobby Brown in the BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story.

Lovell Adams-Gray

Dru Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray plays Dru Tejada, the youngest son of Monet. A creative by day, Dru struggles to balance his artistic dreams with his family business. Making it absolutely clear that he is reluctant to work within the organization, Dru’s ties to the drug game have become the source of contestation between him and his many personal relationships. Despite his reluctance, Dru also shows potential of taking over the family business, which leads him to butt heads with his eldest brother. It’s up to Dru to decide whether he wants to take this role seriously or not.

Power Book II: Ghost serves as Adams-Gray’s first regular role in a US series. Previously, he played a supporting lead in the feature film Brother and appeared in the Canadian series The Coroner.

LaToya Tonodeo

Diana Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo plays Diana Tejada, Monet’s smart and highly driven daughter. The more level-headed counterpart to Dru’s over-emotionalness, Diana found herself on Monet’s bad side following a family altercation. Fortunately, Diana receives an opportunity to forge a better life: attend Stansfield. But the jump from drug dealing to academic studies isn’t so smooth. To make matters worse, Diana’s only option to pay for books is to help out her family. No matter how much Diana tries to pave her own path to freedom, she’s always pulled back to her family’s shady dealings.

Power Book II: Ghost serves as LaToya’s breakout role. Before this, LaToya also starred in two seasons of The Oath.

Alix Lapri

Effie Morales

Alix Lapri stars as Effie Morales, a bright student at Stansfield University who eventually forms a romantic relationship with Tariq. Independent since young, Effie has only thought about herself and her own well-being. That is until she spent the summer with Tariq. As she spends more time with him, Effie begins to open up in a way hasn’t before. With her sights on grad school, she dreams of a life without the drug business, hopefully with Tariq. But it appears the dark side finally gets to her, and Effie becomes responsible for a bloody incident that could tear their love apart.

Lapri previously played in the Gerard Butler movie Den of Thieves and starred in a recurring role in the BET series Reed Between the Lines.

Carolone Chikezie

Noma Asaju

Caroline Chikezie plays Noma Asaju, a no-nonsense ringleader of a British drug organization. Just like Money, she’s not letting anything get in her way. Previously, Noma managed to amass an army of loyal lieutenants at her beck and call. Unfortunately, Monet, who initially was her number two, got shot, leaving Noma no choice but to find another right-hand man. In the new season, Noma takes her role as a mother very seriously, ensuring that her child is as far away as possible from the business—however, Noma’s about to encounter an unexpected force beyond her league.

Chikezie starred as one of the female leads in the sci-fi thriller Fox, The Passage, playing alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Jamie McShane. She’s also played the titular role in Netflix’s The Governor and appeared in ÆON FLUX together with Charlize Theron.

Michael Ealy

Detective Don Carter

Michael Ealy plays Detective Don Carter, an NYPD officer who was about to get the career opportunity of a lifetime until his wife was murdered in a crossfire between rival drug gangs. With his dreams of becoming a Police Commissioner vanishing into thin air, Detective Carter now trades his cushy position for firearms as he dives onto the field and leads an elite NYPD drug task force. But no matter how many criminals he arrests, he can never bring his former love back to life.

Ealy’s acting career is nothing short of success. His most recent appearances include Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and Peacock’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-air. He’s also starred in the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt and plays alongside Kristen Bell in Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Power Book II: Ghost is currently available to stream on Starz.

