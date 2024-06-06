After three acclaimed seasons on Starz, the award-winning crime drama series Power Book II: Ghost is coming to an end with Season 4. Split into two parts, the final season will be premiering its first batch of episodes this June, set to coincide with the ten-year anniversary of the franchise. After the explosive events of Season 3, Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 looks set to be the show’s biggest yet, with danger and threats on all sides leading to shifting loyalties and terrible betrayals.

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, Power Book II: Ghost is the second spinoff of the ever-expanding Power Universe, which started with the premiere of the show Power in 2014. Ghost is a direct sequel to Power, focusing on the story of the titular character’s son, Michael Rainey Jr.’s Tariq St. Patrick as he tries to balance a life of crime with the pressures of family, love, and education. Besides Rainey Jr. in the lead role, the series also stars Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Paige Hurd, Woody McClain, Method Man, Mary J. Blige, and more. Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by Kemp, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Bart Wenrich, Chris Salek, Danielle DeJesus, Geoffrey Thorne, Mark Canton, and Shana Stein.

At the end of Season 3, Tariq found himself at the beginning of a major war, with all his enemies teaming up against him. Per the official synopsis, in Season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost, “New alliances have been formed with each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top.” From that description, it sounds like Tariq may turn on his best friend, and we can only imagine what other lines he might cross as he and his family come under fire.

With the premiere of its final story, Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 will also be bringing in some new cast members appearing in recurring roles, including Michael Ealy (The Good Wife) as Detective Don Carter and Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) as Monet Tejada’s cousin Janet Stewart. Read on to find out exactly when, where, and how you can watch and stream Part 1 and Part 2 of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4.

When Is Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Streaming Online?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 will be releasing in two parts, with Part 1 of the final season premiering on Starz on June 7, 2023, with new episodes coming out weekly. The date is an important anniversary for the Power universe, marking ten years since the release of the parent series in 2014. The second half of Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 will premiere on September 6, 2024. All previous seasons of the series are currently available for streaming on Starz as well.

Is Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Premiering on TV?

Yes, Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 will be airing on the Starz network, so you can watch the final season with a cable subscription. According to the STARZ Originals schedule, the series will premiere on TV on June 8, 2023, at 8 pm EST.

Can You Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Without Starz?

For the time being, if you want to watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 when it premieres, you will have to watch it with Starz. The streamer is also home to other shows in the Power Universe, like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, as well as the parent show, Power, which you can also currently stream. However, previous seasons of the show are also available via Spectrum, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel, as well as through the Starz on Prime Video and Starz on The Roku Channel bundles. You can also buy previous seasons through Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and more. Season 4 is also expected to be made available through these alternative channels at some point in the future.

Watch the Trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 4

Released in May 2024, the official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 puts Tariq in a very tough spot, with multiple enemies gunning for him and only his partner and best friend Brayden (Gianni Paolo) for back-up. Worse still, he now has a new enemy - New York Police Department Detective Don Carter, played by Michael Ealy, who is seen telling Tariq he’s “going to put you where you belong.” Over the course of the tense, two-minute video shows Tariq under fire from all sides, finally deciding that it’s time for him to become “an apex predator”. The trailer also hints at Tariq turning on Brayden and confirms the return of several recurring characters, including Naturi Naughton’s Tasha who is currently in Witness Protection. There’s really no telling how the plot of this final season will play out, but the trailer promises a thrilling, high-stakes story, with Tariq stepping up to become his father’s true successor, no matter the cost. The series may be ending but it looks like Power Book II: Ghost will be going out with a bang.

What's the Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Episode Schedule?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 is slated for 10 episodes in total, split into two parts, with each part containing five episodes. The first part will premiere on June 7 and end in July 2024. The second half of the final season is also set to follow a weekly schedule, premiering on September 6 and ending with the series finale on October 4, 2024.

Here’s the full episode schedule for Power Book II: Ghost Season 4:

Part 1:

Episode 1 - June 7, 2024

Episode 2 - June 14, 2024

Episode 3 - June 21, 2024

Episode 4 - June 28, 2024

Episode 5 - July 5, 2024

Part 2:

Episode 6 - September 6, 2024

Episode 7 - September 13, 2024

Episode 8 - September 20, 2024

Episode 9 - September 27, 2024

Episode 10 - October 4, 2024

Other Shows in the Power Universe You Can Watch Right Now

Since its beginnings in 2014, Courtney A. Kemp’s Power Universe has evolved into a large franchise consisting of four shows, with a fifth on the way. And just like Power Book II: Ghost, all the other shows in the Power Universe are also streaming on Starz. The franchise began with Power, starring and executive produced by 50 Cent, which ran for six seasons between 2014 and 2020. This was followed by Ghost, the first spinoff, in 2020. The third show in the Power Universe, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiered in 2021 and finished its third season in 2024, with two more seasons in the pipeline. The latest spinoff, Power Book IV: Force, premiered in 2022 and has two completed seasons and has been renewed for Season 3. Additionally, in March 2024, it was announced that the franchise will be getting a fifth spinoff series, Power: Origins, which will be a prequel following the early years of Ghost and Tommy, and explore their origin stories. Here's an overview of all the shows in the Power Universe, apart from Ghost, that are currently available for streaming:

Power

Created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Power is a critically acclaimed crime drama thriller series that follows the story of drug lord James St Patrick, better known as “Ghost”, who is trying to get out of the criminal world and go legit. Premiered in 2014, the series stars Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead) as Ghost, appearing alongside 50 Cent, Joseph Sikora, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Michael Rainey Jr., and more. All six seasons of Power are currently streaming on Starz.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

A prequel to Power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan was created by Sascha Penn and is set in the 1990s. The series follows the origin story of Kanan Stark, 50 Cent’s character in the parent show, with Mekai Curtis in the lead role. The show reveals how Kanan got into the drug game and also features Patina Miller, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$ and more as main cast members. Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Raising Kanan are currently available on Starz, and it’s already been renewed for two more seasons.

Power Book IV: Force

Much like Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Force is also a sequel to Power, continuing the story of Joseph Sikora’s character, Tommy Egan. The series was created by Robert Munic and stars Sikora, Lucien Cambric, Anthony Fleming III, Shane Harper, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, and more in lead roles. Picking up after the events of Power, Force follows Tommy as he leaves New York and heads to Chicago, with plans of becoming the biggest drug dealer in the city. Season 1 and Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force are currently available for streaming on Starz, and the show has been renewed for Season 3.

