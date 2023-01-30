Starz isn't finished with Power Book II: Ghost just yet. The premium network has revealed that the show will return for Season 4. The news comes ahead of the Season 3 return in March, reiterating the network's faith in the series. They also revealed that Michael Ealy will star in Season 4 as a series regular, and production is currently underway in New York.

In Season 4, Ealy will play Detective Don Carter, an NYPD officer who was poised to be the next Police Commissioner. His plans were derailed after his wife was caught in a fatal crossfire between rival gangs. So, Carter instead leads an elite drug task force that "elicits concrete results against drug related violence." Despite the task force's success, the death of Carter's wife weighs heavily on him. The series marks Ealy's newest TV role following his stint in The Onyx Collective's Reasonable Doubt, which concluded its first season in November 2022. He's also known for holding roles in shows including Being Mary Jane, The Good Wife, and Stumptown. Some of his movie credits include The Devil You Know, Think Like a Man, and Barbershop, among others.

About the renewal, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, said:

"The high-octane drama of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut. It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Image via Starz

RELATED: Starz Considering Expanding the 'Power' Universe

Power Book II: Ghost is the first of three total expansions set within the flagship series Power's universe. In Season 3, Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is determined to get back on the right track with his trust and his family. However, when a new contact pops up, Tariq, Brayden (Gianni Paolo), and Effie (Alix Lapri) are back in business and under more pressure than ever before. Tariq lands a Wall Street internship where the drug business expands, and he also learns a more legitimate way to success. Meanwhile, Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) teams with Davis MacLean (Cliff "Method Man" Smith) to avenge Zeke and protect her living children and business.

Season 3 is showrun and executive produced by Brett Mahoney. Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Mark Canton, and Chris Selak exeutive produce. The full series is executive produced by Kemp through her banner End of Episode, Jackson for G-Unit Film and Television, and Canton for Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premieres Friday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz. It will be available on the app, streaming and On Demand, and in the UK and Brazil on Lionsgate+ beginning at midnight the same day. Watch the teaser trailer below: