Power Book II: Ghost is set to release on Starz in a little over a month and with that looming premiere date, a brand new trailer for the upcoming return of the drama series has just been released along with a brand new poster. Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off and sequel series to the drama series Power. The original series follows a drug lord named James St. Patrick, who goes by "Ghost," as he tries to get out of the criminal life and start a legitimate business.

The sequel series follows his son Tariq St. Patrick, played by Michael Rainey Jr., and focuses on the fallout of the ending of the original series. Season Two picks up with Tariq still trying to escape his father's shadow and trying to piece his life back together, willing to do anything in his power (no pun intended) to protect his family. With a lot of different players and lives on the line, Tariq is going to need to look at himself and decide what he is willing to give up for those he loves.

Along with Rainey Jr, the series also stars Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel ‘Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Melanie Liburd as Caridad ‘Carrie’ Milgram, Daniel Sunjata as Mecca, Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, and Paton Ashbrook as Jenny Sullivan.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Starz on November 21. You can watch the brand new trailer for the upcoming season and read the second season's official synopsis down below.

'Power Book II: Ghost' begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it’s back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what’s best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew’s professional basketball prospects at all costs. Her kids, Dru and Diana, question her moves as she grows more distracted, especially when Monet goes as far as trusting Cane again despite his actions against the family. In doing so, Monet finds herself in bed with Mecca, a man who wants to show her a whole new world, potentially at the cost of destroying her old one, forcing Monet to lean on Tariq, who must decide what he really wants and what he’s going to sacrifice to get it.

