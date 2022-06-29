As the popular crime drama series gears up for its second season, four new members have been added to the cast of Power Book IV: Force, according to an exclusive from Variety. Of the four new cast members, Carmela Zumbado, known for her role as Anna Avalos in Chicago P.D., is set to play Mireya Garcia, the smart and humorous younger sister of the most dangerous drug dealer in the entire city. Alongside Zumbado, Miriam A. Hyman (The Chi) will also appear in the show's second season as Stacy Marks, a strong and independent US Attorney who comes from the South Side of Chicago.

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez (Snowfall) also joins the cast as the violent "alpha-male" Miguel Garcia, a character who protects those closest to him. Adrienne Walker, who previously appeared in Law & Order: True Crime, will star in the show's second season as Shanti “Showstopper” Page, a former professional boxer that shows no fear to anyone.

The first season of Power Book IV: Force, which consisted of 10 episodes, received positive reviews from critics gaining a 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series centers on Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in the city. While it remains unknown how big the roles of the new characters will be for the upcoming season, the talented cast members and their character descriptions show that the second season of the series will offer exciting new additions for fans of the show to enjoy.

Image via Showtime

Power Book IV: Force, is the fourth installment of the television franchise which began as a crime show simply titled, Power. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the original series, which first aired on Starz in 2014, would run for six seasons before concluding in 2020. The series would receive positive reviews from critics and proved to be popular as it became one of Starz's most-watched television shows. The popularity of the series led to following spinoffs such as Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and finally Power Book IV: Force, which began airing earlier this year.

Power Book IV: Force is created by Kemp and stars Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. The series is executive produced by Kemp, Larysa Kondracki, Brett Mahoney, Danielle De Jesus, Chris Selak, Mark Canton, Bart Wenrich, Shana Stein, Robert Munic, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

Season 2 of the series has no set release date.