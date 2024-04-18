The Big Picture Power Book II: Ghost's final season promises thrilling twists, new faces, and intense strategizing to survive in the ruthless world of Power.

New images reveal Tariq and Brayden's uncertain future, MacLean's unexpected actions, and the introduction of Monet's family in season 4.

Detective Don Carter and Monet's cousin Janet Stewart bring fresh dynamics as alliances shift and new alliances form in the high-stakes Power universe.

Power's first baby will return for the fourth and final season, but prepare for more thrills before the series bows out. New images of the upcoming fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost tease new faces and personality changes as everyone adapts to remain relevant or be killed. The world of Power is ruthless, and only those who can become so or adapt to new ways are guaranteed to survive. The images tease a resolution of the cliffhanger that marked the end of the third season, as a new face with a connection to the Tejada family shows up, a new detective is on the case, and Davis MacLean (Method Man) shows a side of himself he likes to hide.

Following the events that led to Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo) being separated from their allies, an image shows them in a heated argument, presumably strategizing on how to stay alive now that they have no allies. Another image shows them at Stanford, suggesting they found some way to get out of the fix they got themselves into and can resume classes or risk getting kicked out. They are seen in another image in a conversation with MacLean. Speaking of MacLean, he seems to have changed some as one shows him pointing a gun at someone, something MacLean would never do. He tries to stay above board in his dealings because that's what good lawyers are supposed to do, and his brandishing a weapon must mean something is quite amiss.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 will see some new blood as Golden Brooks and Michael Ealy join the cast in recurring roles. Through Brooks, viewers will meet more of Monet's (Mary J. Blige) family. She plays Janet Stewart, Monet's cousin. Much is unknown about her, but being Monet's cousin, one can join the dots about her line of work. Ealy plays Detective Don Carter, a promising NYPD detective who lost his wife to gang-related drug violence, thus halting his aspirations of becoming a Police Commissioner. Carter runs an elite anti-drug task force whose results in their war on drugs speak for themselves.

When left without any good plays, any play is a good one. The photos tease a union between the ruthless Noma (Caroline Chikezie) and the Tejada kids. Effie (Alix Lapri) is now stuck at Cane's (Woody McClain) side as they mix business with pleasure.

'Power Book II: Ghost' Comes To An End

Close

Power Book II: Ghost is ending even as other Power offshoots enter various stages of a series production cycle. The upcoming season is the final one for the show. It will feature a split-release format, with the first part premiering on June 7, 2024, and the second on September 6.

Watch all seasons of the show on Starz.

WATCH ON STARZ