The Big Picture Power Book III: Raising Kanan adds Emmy winner Chris Redd and Grammy-winner Pardison Fontaine to Season 4 line-up.

Season 4 will see new characters introduced, adding more depth and twists to the power struggle in the crime thriller series.

Raising Kanan, set in the 90s, explores the early life of Kanan Stark and his journey into the criminal underworld of Queens.

Power hit prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is beefing up its Season 4 line-up with some major award-winning talents. As filming for Season 4 progresses in New York, we are now learning via Deadline, that new characters have been thrown into the ever-heated power tussle in the crime thriller series. Arriving on the scene are Emmy winner Chris Redd and Grammy-winning rapper Pardison Fontaine who have both been cast to play key roles in Season 4.

In the Power world, Raising Kanan is a period piece set in the 90s and follows the early life of Kanan Stark, played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original series. Mekai Curtis plays the character in the prequel that chronicles his evolution from a naive teenager into one of the most notorious players in the criminal underbelly of South Jamaica, Queens. The series sees Kanan recruited into the game by his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller), a ruthless drug lord determined to expand the family business and maintain a fearsome reputation. Mother and son face off in Season 3 which closed out with a shocking finale that saw a couple of deaths as well as the unexpected return of Unique (Joey Bada$$).

The final events of Season 3 up the ante for Season 4 and the arrival of these new characters means the loyalty of some will be tested. Redd will play Early Tyler, described as “a trustworthy ally and secret keeper,” however, having him on your side doesn't come cheap. It will make for thrilling viewing to see who outbids who in the race for this valuable asset when Season 4 premieres. Fontaine will imitate real life as he will play a young rapper with incredible talent. However, his talent is wasting away behind bars where he's doing time for armed robbery, then steps in Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) who picks up an interest in him and wants to add him to his label's roster. This will mark Fontaine's second stab at acting following his acting debut in Issa Rae's Max series Rap Sh!t. Redd parlayed his 5-year successful stint on SNL into an impressive acting career. His upcoming projects include rom-com, Merv, the animated series #1 Happy Family USA, and the Universal feature, Cyber Monday.

Kanan Stark's Early Life Will Receive More Coverage

Raising Kanan now stands as the most successful spin-off of the Power universe as the series received a Season 5 renewal following the epic Season 3 finale. Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz has said: “We know that our fans can’t get enough of Raising Kanan. As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga. The Power world is expanding with more spinoffs planned and crossovers promised per Busby who added: "As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

Raising Kanan Season 4 is currently without a release date, but you can watch previous seasons streaming on Starz and stay tuned to Collider for updates.

