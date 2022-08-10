If you’ve been a fan of shows like Succession and Empire that mix high-stakes family drama with business and political intrigue, then you’re probably a fan of Power, the Starz hit that ran from 2014 to 2020. Power has spawned multiple spinoff series and if you haven’t been keeping up with those shows, this could be the ideal time to catch up and jump back into the Power universe. Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which is about to start its second season, is one of the spin off series to Power, along with Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force.

Raising Kanan is a prequel series that follows Kanan Stark (the character played by 50 Cent in the original Power) during his teenage years in the 90s. Kanan was the rival and former friend of Ghost, the main character of the original Power series. Knowing where Kanan’s story ends doesn’t make watching his rise any less fascinating though. Here's everything you need to know about Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

Watch the Trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2

The teaser trailer for the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan was released by Starz on May 27, 2022. Scored to Wu-Tang Clan’s “C.R.E.A.M.” (Cash Rules Everything Around Me), the teaser shows how Kanan and his family are struggling to maintain their relationships with each other while also rising up in the drug trade. Kanan questions his path in life and whether he is really cut out for the violent but potentially lucrative life his mother Raq is pushing him towards.

When and Where Can You Watch Raising Kanan Season 2?

Season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on Starz on August 14, 2022. The first episode comes in at slightly over an hour and will run from 9 to 10:05 pm ET. If you’ve missed Season 1 of Raising Kanan, then you may want to check out the Season 1 marathon that Starz will be running from 10:30 am to 7pm est on August 14. You can also get caught up on old episodes and watch new episodes as they come out via the Starz streaming app. Starz offers a one-week free trial to new customers as well.

You can of course get caught up on the other shows in the Power universe as well since Power and all of its spinoff series are also streaming on Starz. While those shows may not be strictly necessary to enjoy Power Book III: Raising Kanan, they give fascinating looks at familiar characters from a different point of view. This complex and dense world of conflicting loyalties, money, and of course power makes for engaging edge-of-your-seat viewing.

What Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 About?

Set in Queens during the early 90s, Season 1 of Raising Kanan focused on teenage Kanan and his family. The family, led by Kanan’s mother Raq, is moving up in the drug trade, and Kanan is excited to be able to participate more in the business. By the end of Season 1 though, things have fallen apart and Kanan is forced to flee the neighborhood after shooting a police officer.

Season 2 picks up shortly after Season 1 and sees Kanan returning to his family in Queens, but with his illusions regarding the glamor of his family’s lifestyle and his relationship with his mother shattered. As Kanan’s actor Mekai Curtis noted when talking with PopSugar, “the foundation of Kanan and Raq's relationship has been broken, at this point… it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that's there.”

The show’s second season will also focus more on Kanan’s relationship with Detective Howard, the officer he shot and left for dead, and how Detective Howard navigates his loyalties to both the police force and Kanan, who he knows is his biological son. Expect to see more of Unique and New Jersey Mafia in Season 2 as well. It looks like Raq, Kanan, and the rest of the family have a lot of struggles, both internal and external, to deal with this season!

Who Are in the Cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2?

During the time period shown in Raising Kanan, Kanan Stark is portrayed by Mekai Curtis. Curtis has had roles in episodes of Girl Meets World, Arrested Development, and The Lion Guard. He voiced the recurring character Zack Underwood in the Phineas and Ferb spin-off Milo Murphy’s Law and even performed a song for the series. He received praise for his work on the first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan and fans and critics have been looking forward to seeing what’s next for both Curtis and the character of Kanan.

Playing the role of Kanan’s mother Raquel or “Raq” is Patina Miller. Miller has had roles in a variety of popular shows including the long-running soap All My Children, the civil war series Mercy Street, and the political drama Madam Secretary, where she played Daisy Grant. Miller also played Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and she is currently playing the Witch in the Broadway revival of Into The Woods. Speaking of Broadway, the Tony and Grammy nominee Hailey Kilgore is also returning for the second season of Raising Kanan. Kilgore plays Kanan’s cousin, Jukebox.

London Brown and Malcolm Mays will also be returning for Season 2, reprising their roles as Kanan’s uncles Marvin and Lou Lou. Brown played Reggie in Ballers and D in The Hustle prior to joining Power. Malcolm Mays, who plays Kanan’s Uncle Lou Lou, has had a recurring role in the FX series Snowfall about the early 80s and the destruction that crack cocaine wrecked on neighborhoods in Los Angeles. He is also a writer and musician whose short film Trouble, about racial tensions in South Central LA, led to a front-page story in the New York Times about his experiences.

Joey Bada$$, who plays Unique in Raising Kanan, is an actor and musician. He played Leon on Mr. Robot and has a recurring role as himself on Grown-ish. In addition to acting, he is also a musician and has received multiple BET Award nominations for his music. Omar Epps will also be returning for Season 2 as his character survives the bullet he took at the end of Season 1. Epps plays Detective Howard, a police officer who, unbeknownst to Kanan, is Kanan’s biological father. Epps’s long film and television career includes playing Dr. Foreman on House, playing Dr. Grant on ER, and playing Darnell Hodges in This Is Us.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is narrated by an older version of Kanan, voiced by 50 Cent, who is also an executive producer on the show. Raising Kanan’s theme song, “Part of the Game”, was written and performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa.