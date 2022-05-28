Starz has just released a new teaser trailer announcing the second season of their series Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The new season will debut on Starz on August 14, 2022.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the third installment of the Power universe. The series serves as an origin story for the fan-favorite character, Kanan Stark, and follows his entry into the criminal world in the 1990s. Viewers follow Kanan as he is introduced to a life of crime by his mother, the ruthless head of her family's drug empire. The series stars MeKai Curtis as Kanan, while Tony Award-winning Patina Miller plays the matriarch, Raquel "Raq" Thomas.

The new trailer shines a spotlight on the intense power held by Raq, and her particularly intense view of family and business. "Everything I'm doing," she says. "I'm doing for you." However, this statement of loyalty is said with a level of intensity and tension befitting Lady Macbeth. As Power Book III: Raising Kanan enters its second season, Raq has taken control of the city's drug trade. But she finds, however, that as her reign over the city is more powerful than ever, her son is slipping from her grasp. Season 2 will find Kanan returning to Queens, unsure of his place within the family business. Meanwhile, Raq will push her territory into Mafia-run ground. Danger and intrigue is found at every corner, and the new season will test the limits of family, and the boundless pursuit of power.

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, and Shanley Caswell. Sascha Penn also returns to the series as creator and showrunner. Penn will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who starred as an older version of Kanan in Power, and Courtney A. Kemp. Kemp executive-produces the show through her production company End of Episode while Jackson executive-produces through his G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton also executive-produces Power Book III: Raising Kanan through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The new season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will debut on Starz on August 14, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The series will also be available to stream weekly on Sundays at midnight on the Starz app, and will stream internationally on Starzplay. Until then, however, you can watch the new teaser below:

