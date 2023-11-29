Welcome back to the gritty streets of Southside Jamaica, Queens, where Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns with the Thomas family, literally moments into the aftermath of a devastating attack by the Mob. Grappling with the shattered remnants of their once-thriving criminal empire, the family struggles to rebuild their organization. Of course, each member must come face-to-face with new challenges, forcing them to confront their identity and their place in the criminal empire. The new season sees the Thomas family navigating a complex landscape of right and wrong, good and evil, and fidelity and disloyalty, all while attempting to uncover more unsettling truths about their loved ones.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan officially returns to Starz on December 1, 2023. Catch up with the gang with our cast and character guide below.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Release Date July 18, 2021 Cast Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Hailey Kilgore, Toby Sanderman, Lovie Simone, Omar Epps, Antonio Ortiz, Grantham Coleman Main Genre Crime Genres Drama Rating TV-MA Writers Sascha Penn Network Starz Directors Mario Van Peebles, Rob Hardy Showrunner Sascha Penn

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark

Mekai Curtis plays Kanan Stark, the 15-year-old lead character of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan series. Hailing from a family of criminals led by his mother, Kanan was believed to be the son of the infamous gangster Rondell Def Con Stark, until he actually learns of his biological father. Having grown up amidst a world of crime, Kanan is resolute about joining his mother’s drug empire. Although his mother had her reservations at first, Kanan is dead set on fulfilling his destiny in the underground world. Curtis is recognized for his roles in Milo Murphy’s Law and Arrested Development.

Patina Miller as Raquel “Raq” Thomas

Patina Miller plays Raquel “Raq” Thomas, one of the two major drug lords in Queens and the mother of Kanan. Despite her involvement in criminal activities, Raw is fiercely determined to shield Kanan from the dangerous drug trade. She’s willing to go to great lengths to ensure his safety, but as reality plays out, she doesn’t hesitate to make tough and bloody decisions for the sake of her criminal empire. Miller gained prominence in her role as Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2 and her lead role in the political drama Madam Secretary as Daisy Grant.

Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard

Omar Epps plays Detective Malcolm Howard, a member of the New York Police Department with a particular focus on South Jamaica, Queens. He’s resolute in his mission to clean up what is deemed as the most perilous neighborhood in the city. Having grown up in the area, Malcolm took a different path in life and opted for a life in the police force rather than spending his adult years on the streets. Before this, Epps starred in flicks such as Love & Basketball and played Dr. Dennis Grant on the medical drama ER.

London Brown as Marvin Thomas

London Brown plays Marvin Thomas, the elder brother of Lou-Lou and Raq, and the father of Jukebox, while also serving as Kanan’s uncle. Within Raq’s drug organization, Marvin is the enforcer, relying much on his physical strength rather than intellectual acumen. Known for his volatile and impulsive nature, he readily engages in confrontations, showcasing a hot-headed demeanor. His brash personality and quick temper create a barrier for his daughter, Jukebox, to connect with him. Brown is recognized for his role in the HBO series Ballers starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas

Malcolm Mays plays Lou-Lou Thomas, Raq's younger brother and confidant. In contrast to Raq and Marvin, Lou-Lou presents a more soft-spoken and gentle demeanor. However, don’t judge a book by its cover. Beneath his exterior is a fiercely loyal individual who doesn’t shy away from decisive action when the situation calls for it. Besides the family business, Lou-Lou is deeply passionate about the music industry, and although he’s loyal to the organization, Lou-Lou can’t help but ponder over a future beyond the confines of his family’s criminal endeavors. Mays made his mark in FX’s drama Snowfall, which explores the origins of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the ‘80s.

Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox

Hailey Kilgore plays Jukebox, the cousin of Kanan. Jukebox emerges as a caring figure in Kanan’s life, offering advice and insights into their family dynamics. Jukebox is initially introduced in a 1985 flashback, where she is held back by bullies assaulting her cousin. It is also revealed that Kanan is the first person at home after Jukebox shared details about her sexuality. Kilgore gained recognition for her portrayal of Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of Once on this Island.

Joey Badas$$ as Unique

Joey Badas$$ plays Unique, the formidable drug kingpin reigning over South Jamaica, Queens. Entrusted with the throne by his incarcerated brother, who is serving a life sentence, Unique is on a mission to establish dominance over the gritty streets. Raq and the Thomas family drug ring as his primary adversaries in this quest for control. With his unyielding toughness and charisma, it’s easy for him to orchestrate operations on the blocks and navigate his way through any obstacle. Beyond his on-screen presence, Badas$$ is a founding member of the hip-hop collective Pro Era. His versatility extends to appearances in productions such as Wu-Tang: An American Saga and the Netflix short film Two Distant Strangers.

Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke

Shanley Caswell plays Detective Burke, serving as the newly appointed partner to Malcolm Howard at the New York Police Department. Hailing from a lineage of Irish-American cops, Burke represents the first generation of female detectives in her family. Despite being a third-generation cop, she is determined to project a hard-working, smart, and tough exterior. However, her lack of experience is evident, as she grapples with the challenges of being a green detective. Caswell has showcased her acting skills in films such as The Conjuring and Detention.

Antonio Ortiz as Shawn "Famous" Figueroa

Antonio Ortiz plays Shawn "Famous" Figueroa, Kanan’s charismatic, humorous, and outgoing best friend. A talented aspiring rapper, Famous is not only dedicated to pursuing his musical dreams but also protective of his sister Jessica. His loyalty extends fervently to Kanan and the entire Thomas family. Famous earned his nickname after reciting a poem on the radio, a performance that Kanan may have deemed garbage, but it nonetheless made him notable among his peers. Ortiz has a history of acting in TV shows such as 22 NYC, Gravity, and The Sinner.

Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti

Tony Danza plays Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most influential figure in town. With unrivaled power, Marchetti holds sway over the city’s criminal landscape, making it a necessity for anyone seeking to conduct business in NYC to seek his approval or face severe consequences. Danza is renowned for his notable roles in television series such as Taxi and Who’s the Boss?.

New Cast Members

In the upcoming Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, viewers can anticipate new characters, including Wendell Pierce as Snaps Henry, Erika Woods as Pop Henry, and Grantham Coleman as Ronnie.