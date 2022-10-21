Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be wrapping up its second season next week when the finale airs, and now, we are learning via Deadline that the episode will introduce a new major character that will be an integral part of the follow-up third season, that was renewed by Starz ahead of the Season 2 premiere. The Season 2 finale will see the introduction of the character of Stefano Marchetti, the Godfather of New York City’s mafia scene, a character that will be portrayed by TV veteran Tony Danza.

The introduction of Danza's character comes at a time when Kanan (Mekai Curtis) has made some significant growth in the drug trade, which he was indoctrinated into by his family as led by his ruthless mom Raq (Patina Miller), who in season 2 has seemingly dominated the drug business in Queens. Marchetti is the most powerful man in New York City as far as the mafia drug scene is concerned. He decides what goes where and who gets what, and demands to be consulted by every drug retailer in the city, and anyone who chooses to do otherwise will face the music. With Kanan's overtly ambitious mom ever determined to expand her territory, she could be facing a new enemy in Marchetti.

Raising Kanan is one of three spin-offs that resulted from the success of the parent show Power, which was a hit for Starz running for 6 seasons. The prequel series is set in Queens, New York in the' 90s and tells the origin story of Kanan, played by Cutis "50 Cent" Jackson in the original series. Season 1 saw a teenage Kanan eager to get on board his family's illegal business, however, he is left second-guessing his life's purpose by the end of the season after he shoots a police officer, Detective Howard, who unbeknownst to him is his biological father. The second season which saw the return of Kanan to New York after fleeing to Boston in the previous season has continued to make strides at Starz.

Emmy nominee Danza is best recognized for his role in the hit classic sitcoms Taxi, and Who's the Boss? While he's had some notable big-screen appearances, Danza has all through his career been more active on the small screen. He's made guest appearances in shows including Rita Rocks, Broad City, and Blue Bloods and has made the transition to the streaming world with Hulu's There's... Johnny! as well as The Good Cop from Netflix. Danza has lately kept a busy schedule; he will be back to his beloved role as a retired major league baseball player in a 'Who's the Boss?' reboot that is currently in the works at Amazon Freevee, and is currently filming the fantasy film Darby Harper Wants You to Know, which is set to premiere on Hulu in the holiday season. Additionally, Danza was announced this week as the new addition to the cast of Sex and the City follow-up show, And Just Like That...

Raising Kanan also stars Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, and Shanley Caswell. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and creator with 50 Cent, Courtney A. Kemp, and Mark Canton serving as executive producers.

Season 3 of the show is currently filming in New York, however, Starz is yet to set a premiere date for the series. Check out the teaser trailer for Season 2 below;