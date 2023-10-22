Brace yourselves! the Thomas family is back for revenge in Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The second spin-off to the original 2017 Power series, Raising Kanan follows a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) as he navigates the criminal empire built by his ruthless mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller). In Season 2, audiences saw the Thomas family encountering new forces entering their territory and taking control of Raq’s business. But their actions have not gone unnoticed. After all hell broke loose in the high-tension Season 2 series finale, Kanan finds himself stuck in the middle of wavering loyalties, all while growing up as a teen in Queens. Here’s everything we know so far about Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3.

When Is 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Starz

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan officially returns to Starz on December 1, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available weekly every Friday at midnight ET/PT exclusively on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. For audiences in the U.K. and Ireland, you can catch the new season on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform. While you wait, you can catch up on the first two seasons of Power Book III with the link below.

Watch on Starz

Is There a Trailer for 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3?

At the moment, the trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 hasn’t been released yet. However, with the premiere date fast approaching, it won’t take too long until fans get to catch a glimpse of what’s to come. So stay tuned for future trailer updates!

Who's In the 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 Cast?

Image via Starz

Mekai Curtis reprises his role as the teenage Kanan Stark in Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Long-time fans of the Power universe might recognize Kanan from the original Power series, serving as the show’s main antagonist. Kanan grows up to become a fellow drug dealer and Ghost’s mentor. However, their relationship got rocky after Kanan was framed and sent to prison. Before this role, Mekai Curtis starred in a range of other works such as Kirby Buckets and Milo Murphy’s Law. Playing Kanan’s no-nonsense mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas is Patina Miller. Building a drug empire in a male-dominated criminal underworld is already hard enough for Raq, but to raise her son in the midst of it all is a whole other story. Although she still has her own reservations about her son being part of the business, Raq is willing to stand by his side like the mother she is. With her roots in Broadway, Miller also has an extensive film and television portfolio with roles like Commander Paylor in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films and her starring role as Daisy Grant in Madam Secretary.

Other returning cast members include Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Badas$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke, and Antonio Ortiz as Famous. Season 3 also sees Tony Danza reprising his role as Italian mobster Stefano Marchetti, as well as a bunch of new faces, including Wendell Pierce as Snaps Henry, Erika Woods as Pop Henry, and Grantham Coleman as Ronnie.

What Is 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 3 About?

Image via Starz

Below is the official Starz synopsis for Power Book III: Raising Kanan:

“Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the original “Power” franchise. It is a sprawling family drama that revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark; Ghost and Tommy’s mentor, partner and adversary, who ultimately dies in a hail of gunfire in the eighth episode of Power’s penultimate season.”

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes audiences back to Southside Jamaica, Queens as the Thomas family tries to pick up the pieces of their criminal empire. After a tumultuous Season 2, the Thomas family finds themselves shattered as they reel in from the repercussions of the Mob’s attack on Raquel, Marvin, and Lou-Lou. Revenge is likely to be on everyone's minds but how they go about it is something we'll have to wait and see.

Related:POWER: 50 Cent and Joseph Sikora Talk Cover-Up Businesses and Parking Tickets

How Is 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Connected to 'Power'?

Image via Starz

Raising Kanan serves as the prequel to the original 2014 Power series, and marks the second spin-off to the entire Power franchise. Power follows James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), the kingpin of New York City’s most successful drug network catering to the elite. Although he has everything, from a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan to opening one of the city’s hottest nightclubs, he still finds himself enticed by the idea of living a legitimate life. But this king isn’t giving up his crown so easily.

Besides Raising Kanan, the Power universe also released two other spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost in 2020 and Power Book IV: Force in 2022. Ghost follows the aftermath of the original Power series, as Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.) is thrust into the criminal underworld after the death of his father Ghost, all while his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) is facing charges for his murder. It doesn’t help that Tariq has to live a double life as a student at an elite university. Meanwhile, the most recent spin-off Force follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), also recovering from the death of Ghost. Leaving New York City, he makes a quick pit stop in Chicago only to get himself entangled in the city’s drug game. As Tommy is put in the middle of two of Chicago’s biggest crews in a city divided by race, Tommy takes advantage of his outsider status to play the game and rise to the top of Chicago’s criminal underworld.

What Happened in the Previous Seasons of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'?

Image via Starz

Season 1 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan introduced audiences to fifteen-year-old Kanan Stark (Curtis), the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), one of the two major cocaine distributors in Queens. The rest of Thomas’ family is also involved in Raq’s criminal dealings and, with their extensive network of dealers scattered across the city, the Thomas clan is not one to be messed around with. Kanan aspires to follow his mother’s footsteps, but Raq isn’t having any of it. Refusing to take no for an answer, Kanan forges his own criminal path behind his mother’s back. But as the saying goes, “You reap what you sow”.

Over the course of the first two seasons, Kanan becomes drawn into the inner workings of his family’s business. Throughout his journey, Kanan encounters the never-ending web that is his family's secrets. As he uncovers new revelations about his loved ones, he questions where their loyalty stands, all while trying to not get hunted down by rival gangs. A word to the wise: never mix business with family.

RELATED: ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Cast & Character Guide

Who Are the Creators of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'?

Image via Starz

Sascha Penn joins Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 as showrunner and executive producer. The Power franchise is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power series, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode. Also joining Kemp is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his company G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Also in the lineup of executive producers are Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey.