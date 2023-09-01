Joseph Sikora returns as Tommy Egan in Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force. This time, he’s fueled by a fierce determination to avenge Liliana's tragic demise. With the Flynn organization's influence waning, he's set on claiming his stake in the Chicago drug realm like never before. The fractured state of CBI adds complexity to Tommy's plans, as he and Diamond strive to maintain their upper hand against the formidable Jenard.

Amidst their street-level clashes, Tommy seizes upon a simmering feud between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the city's most formidable drug lord. Initiating a violent chain reaction to fuel his ambitions, Tommy races against time to outpace those who seek retribution—be it a relentless federal task force, a closing cartel grip, or a ruthless supplier.

The prospect of a second chance with his blood relatives tugs at Tommy's resolve, forcing him to confront the sacrifices he's willing to make in his relentless pursuit of the throne as a kingpin. With its intense portrayal of the underground world, get ready for a gripping showdown as Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force dives deeper into Tommy's high-stakes journey - further continuing the Power universe.

With a bunch of exciting new characters added to the mix, there's no telling what will happen in the next season. Check out the cast and character guide for Season 2 of Power Book IV: Force.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan

Portraying Tommy Egan, Joseph Sikora embodies a fish out of water as he ventures into the unfamiliar territory of Chicago, leaving the chaos of New York in his wake. Shedding his willingness to follow others' commands, Tommy stands as an independent force, driven to construct his empire and rise as Chicago's paramount drug magnate. Joseph's on-screen presence extended to significant, recurring roles across two seasons of Ozark, along with an appearance in the film The Intruder.

Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn

Portraying Walter Flynn is Tommy Flanagan, who embodies the role of the Irish crime family's leader in Chicago. Despite residing in opulent luxury within his lakeside castle, Walter remains nostalgic for a bygone era. He staunchly holds the belief that tradition and community form the bedrock of existence, and his unyielding code of honor permeates every facet of his existence. Flanagan was casted in the action film Banshee along with Antonio Banderas.

Isaac Keys as Diamond Sampson

Isaac Keys embodies the role of Diamond Sampson, a towering figure with an aura of sincerity and unyielding physical strength, honed through meticulous training during his 15-year incarceration. Before his imprisonment, Diamond led a budding crew that held the potential to dominate Chicago's underworld. During his brief leadership stint, he forged an adept drug-running operation, commanding respect from all crime factions. Keys, a former professional football player turned actor, notably held a recurring role as Ed in the series Get Shorty.

Kris D. Lofton as Jenard Sampson

Kris D. Lofton steps into the role of Jenard Sampson, a standout who wasn't bound by conventional academic norms. Possessing innate brilliance, Jenard secured admission to Brown University shortly after his older brother Diamond's imprisonment. Opting to set aside his scholarly aspirations, he seized control of one of Chicago's most influential factions. A native of Chicago, Lofton, known for his recurring role as Kisan Teague in three seasons of HBO's Ballers, takes on this compelling character with fervor.

Manuel Eduardo Ramirez as Miguel Garcia

Bringing to life the character of Miguel Garcia is Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, embodying a ruthless and domineering persona. As an undeniable alpha male, Miguel exudes a relentless demeanor. Driven by a pursuit of wealth, a desire to please his Abuela, and a need for control over his sister, As the primary Chicago link in distribution and a prominent figure within the Latino community, Miguel's presence is formidable. Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, recognized for his appearances on shows such as Matador, and Cobra Kai, lends his talent to this role.

Adrienne Walker as Shanti “Showstopper” Page

Adrienne Walker embodies the character Shanti "Showstopper" Page, a former esteemed professional boxer who has transitioned into running her own gym while simultaneously orchestrating drug operations. Hailing from the same neighborhood as Jenard, their shared upbringing has granted her an intimate understanding and appreciation for the streets' dynamics. Fearless and driven, Shanti's boldness is matched by her unwavering ambition. Walker is a renowned Broadway performer recognized for her roles as Nala in The Lion King and Hattie in Kiss Me Kate.

Carmela Zumbado as Mireya Garcia

Carmela Zumbado plays Mireya Garcia, the younger sibling of the city's most formidable Mexican drug dealer. Despite her ties, Mireya vehemently distances herself from the family's illicit trade and its tainted gains. Through sheer determination, she funded her own education and pursued nursing school. In her most recent endeavor, Zumbado portrayed the role of confidential informant Anna Avalos on Chicago PD.

Lucien Cambric as Darnell ‘D-Mac- McDowell

Lucien Cambric takes on the role of Mac, a young individual nurtured by the gritty streets of Chicago's Southside. Embodying independence and unwavering loyalty, Mac fearlessly stands as a crew representative, unwavering in his commitment. Beneath his tough exterior, he retains a youthful yearning for guidance and care. As fate intertwines him with Tommy through an encounter that goes beyond chance, Mac faces a pivotal juncture that holds the power to reshape his entire future. Cambric's impressive credits span films like Captive State and Holiday Heist.

Anthony Flemming III as JP Gibbs

Bringing life to JP Gibbs is Anthony Flemming III, who portrays a jazz virtuoso boasting a global odyssey, which imbues his confident demeanor and an array of eclectic tattoos. At the helm of a blues club alongside his ailing father, JP faces numerous assaults from local gangs. Despite his vibrant life, the absence of a mother and a distant relationship with his son haunt him. A serendipitous encounter with Tommy disrupts JP's world trajectory. Flemming, an accomplished actor on Chicago's stage, in film, and on TV, joined the Lookingglass Theatre Ensemble in 2013.

Shane Harper as Vic Flynn

In the shoes of Vic Flynn is Shane Harper, embodying the heir apparent to Chicago's dominant crime dynasty—an aristocrat who wields his heart and his fists in equal measure. Chafing against his father's meticulous plans for both his professional path and romantic life, Vic seamlessly navigates the realms of the city's elite and its formidable underworld. With his father's favor veering toward Tommy, Vic staunchly fights to reclaim his rightful place, regardless of the consequences. Shane Harper's acting prowess is showcased by his recurring role across all four seasons of the renowned Disney Channel sitcom, Good Luck Charlie.

Miriam A. Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks

Taking on the role of US Attorney Stacy Marks is Miriam A. Hyman, encapsulating a character hailing from Chicago's South Side. Her journey began as a public defender, eventually securing her position within the esteemed U.S. Attorney's Office. In her tenure, she's fiercely confronted a realm marked by favoritism and exclusivity, where connections hold sway. Independent, driven, and brimming with youthful ambition, Stacy is poised to etch her name in the annals of success. Notably, Miriam A. Hyman graces the acclaimed Showtime series The Chi, featured in its fifth season.

Lili Simmons as Claudia Flynn

Lili Simmons takes on the role of Claudia Flynn, the sole daughter of Chicago's reigning kingpin. Claudia's acumen extends far beyond mere astuteness – her intellect is an amalgamation of Ivy League scholarship and the shrewdness of Chicago's streets. In a realm typically dominated by men, Claudia remains resolute in forging her distinct path, one that could potentially rescue her family from turmoil. Simmons is known for her roles in television hits like Westworld and True Detective.