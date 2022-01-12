STARZ has just debuted its new trailer for Power Book IV: Force, a new series in the Power Book franchise, giving us a glimpse into the continued journey of franchise fan favorite Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after the loss of 'Ghost'.

The fourth installment of the Power Book series, Power Book IV takes a detour to Chicago, a departure from the franchise's New York City roots. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into a new city as Tommy Egan leaves New York City behind and sets off for Chicago, building a growing list of enemies and finding himself entangled in new relationships. The new look at the series shows the gritty and confrontation-laden welcome that Egan is set to receive from the Windy City after he leaves behind his two greatest losses, Ghost and LaKeisha, played by La La Anthony. Though his visit to Chicago is supposed to be brief, Tommy will soon get caught up in a dangerous Chicago drug ring, in a city deeply divided by race and work.

Beyond Sikora, the cast of Power Book IV: Force includes Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, who has previously starred in Ray Donovan, Gabrielle Ryan, star of the STARZ Original series Hightown, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton who has previously worked on Empire, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

Power Book IV: Force is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The Power Book universe is created by Kemp, who produces the series through her own production company, End of Episode. Jackson produces the series through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich of End of Episode also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Power Book IV: Force will premiere on STARZ on Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Check out the all-new trailer below:

