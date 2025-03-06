Courtney Kemp is back exploring life on the streets but this time at Netflix. A big force behind the Power universe, Kemp has a new crime thriller, Nemesis. This is the first show to be greenlit by the streamer from a deal she signed earlier on, according to Deadline. The new show takes place in Los Angeles, and is described as an action heist thriller with the same feel as Power. Casting for the lead roles has already been done with Matthew Law (Abbott Elementary) and Y'Ian Noel (Insecure) being the nemesis. Law plays Isaiah Stiles and Noel plays Cotrane Wilder. Nemesis reunites Kemp with Power actors Domenick Lombardozzi and Jonnie Park, who have also been cast as Dave Cerullo and Chris Choi. Other cast members include Cleopatra Coleman as Ebony Wilder, Cotrane's wife, Tre Hale as Darren "Stro" Stroman, Cotrane's right hand man, and Ariana Guerra as Yvette Cruz, a LAPD detective.

Nemesis is "the story of two men on either side of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal), Coltrane Wilder, meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective), Isaiah Stiles. What starts as a series that aims to subvert the heist genre at every turn, amped with thrilling life-or-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action, actually gives birth to an exploration of what drives us, sustains us, and ultimately destroys us."

Who Is Behind 'Nemesis?'

Kemp serves as the showrunner. She's also an executive producer alongside Tani Marole. Chris Selak and Philipp Barnett are executive producers alongside Mario Van Peebles who directs Episodes 1 and 2. “Tani and I are excited to bring a hard-hitting psychological crime drama to Netflix, specific in location, but broad in universal themes of right and wrong, love and loss, and loyalty vs self-preservation,” Kemp said. Nne Ebong, Netflix's VP of Studio Scripted Series, praised the team, saying,

“Viewers are in for a ride with Nemesis, Courtney and Tani’s bold take on the crime drama genre. Courtney’s shows have proven to dominate culture and conversation, and it’s exciting to have this be the first project from our creative partnership.”

Kemp is best known for being a huge driving force towards the success of the Power universe, which began with its first show in 2014. While Kemp stepped away from the day-to-day activities of the shows, she remains an executive producer on some episodes and has written several throughout the years. The third spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns for Season 4 on March 7. Watch the trailer above.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about Nemesis and catch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 4 on Starz.