Director Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog picked up two major prizes at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards, popularly known as the BAFTAs. Held on March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the awards honored the best in film and television this past year. Campion won the Best Director award for the Western psychological drama, which also won the coveted Best Picture award. She edged out fellow nominees Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Audrey Diwan (Happening), Julia Ducournau (Titane), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), and Aleem Khan (After Love).

The New Zealand filmmaker has been on a roll as we inch closer to the Academy Awards. Having won the Best Director awards at the recent Directors Guild of America and Critics Choice Awards, she's now the front-runner to win at the Oscars, where she made history by becoming only the second woman ever to receive two Best Director nods. She was previously nominated for her 1993 drama The Piano.

Star Benedict Cumberbatch accepted the honor on her behalf. Taking to the stage, he opened with a joke, pulling out a piece of paper from his pocket and beginning a speech before realizing that it was the one he had prepared in case he won for Best Actor. King Richard star Will Smith ended up winning that honor. "You don't lose to Will Smith — you win being in his company," Cumberbatch said, as the audience chuckled. He continued with Campion's speech in earnest:

“Ben, it’s perfect that you are present to receive this moment for me, or should I say, us. Because, as you know, this film was made with a lot of help from our on-set advisor Phil Burbank (That was the character I played). Really a collaboration, lots of discussion with an open novel flapping in your hand… I’m grateful to be working with people who had such love and passion for the story, and very grateful to Ben, for your trust, and Kodi’s too, as well as Kirsten and Jesse. A big, open-hearted sandwich of thanks to you all… I also love the work of the other nominees, and feel honored to be amongst them.”

Campion was unable to attend the BAFTAs because she was in the U.S. She was joined at the DGA awards by fellow directors Kathryn Bigelow and Chloé Zhao; together, the three are the only women to have won the BAFTA for Best Director.

Come March 27, Campion might become only the third woman ever to win the Academy Award for Best Director, also after Bigelow and Zhao. The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations at the Oscars. At the BAFTAs, it scored eight nods, trailing Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic Dune, which was also the biggest winner of the evening, with five awards.

Also starring Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog had its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September last year, where Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. It was given a limited theatrical release the following month and was made available to stream worldwide on Netflix in December.

