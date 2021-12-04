They also reveal some of what Campion removed in the edit and how it changed the movie.

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Power of the Dog.]One of the best films I’ve seen this year is writer-director Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Loaded with fantastic performances (especially Benedict Cumberbatch), an amazing score by Jonny Greenwood, beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner, and brilliantly helmed by Campion, I can’t recommend this film enough – especially if you like slow-burn stories.

If you’re not familiar with The Power of the Dog, it’s based on the 1967 cult novel by Thomas Savage, and takes place at a Montana cattle ranch in 1925. The film follows Phil and George (Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons), two wealthy Montana ranchers whose brotherly bond is tested when George marries the widowed Rose (Kirsten Dunst). Rose and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) move in with the brothers, and while George and Rose are happy together, Phil begins to emotionally torment Rose, driving her to drink, and causing issues in the home. At the same time, Phil is kind and supportive of Rose’s son, encouraging him to ride a horse and take on the rough terrain, leading to further emotional strain on Rose and problems in the home. The Power of the Dog also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll, and Adam Beach.

While it might sound like something you’ve seen before, it isn’t. So much of this film is simmering below the surface and Campion’s has crafted something really special with her latest film.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Benedict Cumberbatch on ‘The Power of the Dog’ and How the Film Rewards Repeat Viewing

Shortly after watching the film, I got to speak to Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst. They talked about what was it like reading the script for the first time, how Campion likes to have her actors do in character exercises and what she asked Dunst to do, how a lot of scenes were taken out in the edit which gave the film a more haunting feel, their kiss at the end of the movie, and more.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. The Power of the Dog is now streaming on Netflix.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

How the film has limited exposition so what was it like reading the script for the first time?

They talk about some of the scenes that were removed and what they were about.

Jane Campion likes to have her actors do in character exercises so what did she ask them to do?

How the first time we see their characters kiss is the end of the film. Did Campion talk to them about the significance of that moment?

Dunst reveals more of what was cut out of the film.

Image via Netflix

‘The Power of the Dog’ Review: Jane Campion Creates a Magnificent Western from the Threads of Masculinity and Loneliness Campion’s latest film is consistently captivating, profound, and heartbreaking.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email