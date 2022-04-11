After his controversial statements regarding the Oscar-winning film The Power of the Dog, actor Sam Elliott has apologized for his criticisms of the film, at a Deadline event this past weekend.

Elliott made his controversial statements on Marc Maron's WTF podcast — a podcast that tends to bring out controversy from each of its guests. In the podcast, which was released on February 28, Elliott referred to The Power of the Dog as "a piece of shit" as far as westerns go, continuing by saying that the film was ripe with "allusions of homosexuality".

Elliott also criticized the film's director Jane Campion, who is from New Zealand, by saying “[w]hat the fuck does this woman from down there know about the American West?” Elliott, on this point, might have wanted to educate himself regarding the rich history of foreign-made westerns. Considering such iconic Spaghetti Westerns as Sergio Leone's 1966 film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, which was filmed primarily in Spain and directed by an Italian filmmaker, critiques regarding westerns being made by non-Americans tend to ring hollow.

During his conversation with Deadline on Sunday, Elliott said that during his February interview with Maron he had called Campion a "brilliant director." He continued, stating that he wanted to "apologize to the cast … brilliant actors all."

He called out the film's lead Benedict Cumberbatch in particular, stating, "I can only say that I’m sorry, and I am.” Elliott also addressed the LGBTQ community by saying:

"I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible about that. The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I loved. And anyone else by the words that I used.”

Elliott's apology comes well over a month after his original comments, and in the space between the statement and his apology, his words have been met with near-universal derision. Campion, for her part, perhaps got the final word on his comments by winning the Oscar for best director this year.

Cumberbatch, meanwhile, stated, “denial that anybody could have any other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do for a living or where they’re born” as indicative of a continued “massive intolerance within the world at large toward homosexuality”.

You can now stream The Power of the Dog on Netflix.

