The Power of the Dog was one of the juggernauts of the awards season, racking up twelve Oscar nominations and ultimately taking home Best Director for Jane Campion for her delicately-crafted Western drama. The genre of the film was an interesting choice on its own, as the heyday of Westerns died out decades ago, but the story itself was also a compelling interplay of distinct characters and contexts. Stories and legends mix with varied effect, from references to Romulus and Remus to the continual return of the mythic tales of the great “Bronco Henry.” Despite the gap of time that has passed since the glory days of Westerns, however, The Power of the Dog explores material remarkably similar to another Western of the golden age: The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

RELATED: Reach for the Sky: The 10 Best Western Movies Of The Last 20 Years

There are intermixing ideas that abound throughout the plot of both movies, and more often than not one of the best-crafted elements in both stories is the way in which two opposing ideas are united in the same space. Parallel but contrasting emotional connections weave a web throughout all the characters in The Power of the Dog: Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) has a frustrating relationship with his brother, George (Jesse Plemons). George’s new marriage to Rose (Kirsten Dunst) causes friction and a mutual distrust between Rose and Phil. An unspoken battle wages at one point in the form of music, as Phil on the banjo drowns out Rose on the piano, asserting his disgust with her presence. In The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, a similar set of emotional connections play out: Tom Doniphon (John Wayne) and Ransom Stoddard (Jimmy Stewart) struggle over contrasting views of the way to deal with criminality, as both simultaneously vie for the affections of the same woman. Curiously, a strangely similar assertion of dominance also takes place in the latter film, when John Wayne's character bursts cans of paint over the head of Stoddard with expert shots from his pistol in order to show how far in over his head Stoddard is.

Image Via Netflix

Perhaps the clearest example of these opposing ideas and tendencies within The Power of the Dog is seen precisely in the two characters of Phil and Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Peter is the young and academically motivated college student with societal aspirations; Phil is the representative of the ranch, the farm, and the dirt, embodying the rough-and-tumble lifestyle and beginning to mentor Peter in a similar direction. In The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, this same opposing tendency is played out in Stoddard and Doniphon: the one a representative of refined legalities, and the other an inhabitant of the rough reality of the wild frontier.

More directly, though, in The Power of the Dog, this particular opposition of the educated and uneducated, and the society with the country, is seen in the character of Phil himself. While initially he appears to be a gruff rancher, he is gradually revealed to have had a much more promising upbringing, and at one point was majoring in Classics at Yale. The inevitable question then is: What happened? What changed? Phil shows a rough public persona, but a much different and more sentimental one in private. He refuses to join in polite society, asserting that he likes the dirt, but ultimately, in one of the last scenes in the movie, descends the stairs to go into town dressed in his Sunday best.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance has a similar turn of character, as Doniphon is revealed to have abandoned his more rough-and-tumble ways in favor of a more gentle way of life in his later years. It has been seen in one sense as an allegorical tale of the way in which the city civilization of the East Coast overtook the sparse and simpler existence of the one-time American frontier, but also as an assertion that the former was only able to spread their cultural niceties because of the nasty work that had to be done by those who scratched out the frontier life in the first place.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The classic turning point of the movie hinges on precisely who it was that shot Liberty Valance, and who ultimately bears that responsibility. So too in The Power of the Dog. The death that caps off the latter film is more ambiguous but still ends up emphasizing a similar idea. The dynamic between the two sides ultimately cannot hold, and one caves to the other. Curiously enough, though, the side of the argument that comes out “victorious,” in the case of both movies, can only do so by getting its hands dirty. There is no nice and easy way out of the situation. In the classic opposition of ideals between the chaotic semi-lawlessness of the frontier and the cultivated legalities of the city, the city ultimately wins out. For both films, however, that representative of the elegant and genteel society has to muddy himself in the dirt of the frontier in order to do so and comes out filthy in the end.

In The Power of the Dog, Peter’s interactions with Phil become more and more curious as the story draws to a close, and at the same time, Phil’s own hidden personal life contrasting his rustic appearance comes closer and closer to the surface. In The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, in contrast, Jimmy Stewart’s restrained and tempered character is pushed closer and closer to the violent lawlessness he so strenuously opposes. The way the conflict is resolved in both cases has to be experienced on the screen by the audience to have its full impact, but strangely enough, in the case of both movies, the elegant and educated representative of societal progress only triumphs because he has been given the tools to do so by the overlooked work of the uncouth westerner. Phil (perhaps unwittingly) gives Peter the tools to create his victory, and Tom Doniphon quietly gives Ransom the keys to political success. All that is required is living the life of a lie about the true story, but as Valance puts it, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

8 Best Westerns By Non-American Directors to Watch After 'The Power Of The Dog'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Patrick Lyon (25 Articles Published) I am Patrick Lyon, and I write for Collider. I also teach Latin and Literature on the high school level, and have been a lifelong fan of the works of Tolkien. More From Patrick Lyon