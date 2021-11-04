Netflix has released a new trailer for their Western film, The Power of the Dog, which will star Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Kirsten Dunst (Marie Antoinette), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Let Me In). The film, directed by Academy Award-winning Jane Campion (The Piano), will be shown in select theaters in November and will land on Netflix on December 1st.

The film takes place in 1925 and tells the story of a ranch hand, Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), who is known to all as handsome, but brutal and a real cowboy through and through. Phil and his brother George (Plemons) work together as well off ranchers in Montana. While enjoying a meal at the Red Mill restaurant en route to the market, the pair of brothers meet Rose (Dunst), the widowed owner of the Red Mill, and her son Peter (Smit-McPhee).

When Phil treats the downtrodden mother and son viciously during their meeting, he gains the laugher and attention from fellow ranchers -- all but his brother George. George instead comforts Rose and returns to the restaurant to marry her, much to Phil’s dismay. As Phil continues to terrorize and torment Rose and Peter, his disdain begins to turn to something else as the young man starts to accept Phil’s harshness as lessons and learns the ropes of the ranch, impressing the ruthless ranch hand.

The film has already received great acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the BFI London Film Festival. The Power of the Dog also won Campion the title of Best Director at the Venice Film Festival.

The trailer shows viewers a peek of what to expect, including beautiful cinematography and excellent performances by Cumberbatch, Dunst, Plemons, and Smit-McPhee. Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee in particular look like they will have the standout roles in this film. Cumberbatch's character looks to be darker and more miserable than any role he has played yet. And from what we see of Smit-McPhee, it looks like audiences can prepare to be moved by the young man's bravery and courage to take care of his mother and face down the bullying ranch hand.

Watch the full trailer below and get to a theater or a couch to watch the drama unfold when The Power of the Dog is released on Netflix on December 1.

