The Big Picture Starz is expanding the Power universe with a new spinoff called Power: Origins, focusing on the origins of beloved characters Ghost and Tommy.

Young Ghost and Tommy will be featured in the show, revealing how they met and developed into the characters we know from the original series.

This new spinoff follows the trend set by Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which explores the backstory of another character from Power, Kanan Stark.

The Power universe keeps expanding as Deadline reveals that a new spinoff called Power: Origins is in the works at Starz. As the title suggests, the new spin-off will trace the origins of two of Power's most popular characters, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and Tommy (Joseph Sikora). The new show will follow a Young Ghost and Tommy, setting up their meeting and eventual development into the characters from the original shows. The show is akin to what the universe is doing with another character from the show, Kanan Stark in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The new show makes for an interesting development in the universe as it directly affects the timeline and lifespan of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. With Kanan coming into his element in Season 3 and diving deeper into the drug game, the time draws near for him and Ghost to meet, setting off a chain of events that ripple through the established timeline. If Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan meet in Raising Kanan, it might mean the end for the show as the story shifts to focus more on Ghost and Tommy. It would be a lot for actors to juggle two shows and scaling down Ghost in any of the two might do a disservice to the stories.

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the ‘Power’ universe,” Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for Starz said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how Origins will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

About the 'Power' Universe

Close

Origins is the fourth entrant into the robust Power universe if it proceeds to series. It will join predecessors Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. Each of the shows focuses on popular characters from the mothership and follows their lives at different times, either before or after events in the original show. Power ran for 6 seasons. Power Book II: Ghost will return for a fourth season later this year while Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production in New York on Season 4 and Power Book IV: Force is currently in production on its third season in Chicago.

There have been talks before about developing new spin-offs including one titled Power: Influence but that didn't go far. Still, Starz is looking to expand the universe beyond the United States with a London-set Power being discussed for years. Origins will feature Power's long-time executive producers Sacha Penn, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Courtney A. Kemp and Mark Canton.