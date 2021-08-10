Former director of global consumer products for Saban Brands Jason Bischoff revealed plans for a AAA Power Rangers game that never came to fruition. In a string of tweets (via IGN), Bischoff showed off concept art and the pitch for a game titled Project Nomad that would have captured the Power Rangers spirit in a Batman: Arkham style package.

According to Bischoff, the 2016 game was going to feature the Rangers in an open-world setting similar to the Arkham games with a focus on the history of the Rangers franchise and co-op teamwork. He described it as being very similar to Gotham Knights, another Batman game revealed in 2020 that features four popular characters from the franchise teaming up to fight crime in an open-world action RPG. As different members of the Rangers from across the Galaxy, players would join together to take back the planet of Eltar, home of Zordon, from the forces of evil.

Image via Jason Bischoff/Saban

With the approval of Saban to explore the idea on his own, Bischoff got to work creating a pitch for the game to sell it to producers. He worked with some "old friends" to create concept art of the Rangers and the battle for Eltar in hopes of convincing devs to take a flyer on the project. The concepts show early designs of the Rangers' suits for the game, including characters from both Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers and Power Rangers Zeo, as well as the Red Mighty Morphin' Ranger and his T-Rex Zord and art of the Rangers staring down what appears to be the game's new design for Master Vile.

Unfortunately, discussions never really got off the ground with other possible studios as explained by Bischoff:

While early talks with Devs/Publishers was favorable, ultimately time + big shifts in our business saw conversations around Project Nomad peter out. These things totally happen! The industry is built on 'what could have beens.'

For fans, it's a disappointment that this game never got out of talks with developers. The idea of a co-op, Arkham-style Power Rangers action game made complete sense for the franchise and it sounds like the game had a lot of love behind it. Bischoff ended the revelations stating that he'll talk more about Project Nomad another time.

