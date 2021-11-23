Last year, it was announced that Entertainment One, Hasbro's entertainment studio, was planning to create a new Power Rangers cinematic universe, that would span both movies and TV series and would be helmed by Jonathan Entwistle (creator and showrunner of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This and producer of The End of the F***ing World). Now, it has been confirmed by Deadline that the new universe will be coming to Netflix.

The first film in this new universe, which was first announced in 2019, will be directed by Entwise and written by Patrick Burleigh (Eternals, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway) and will reportedly follow Power Rangers traveling back in time to the 1990s and trying to get back home.

All other information about the potential future films and series in this new Power Rangers cinematic universe are being kept under wraps.

Image via Saban

Related: Abandoned 'Power Rangers' Game 'Project Nomad' Concept Art Reveals a Mighty Morphin' Project

The Power Rangers franchise began in the 90s with the show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which was famously created by splicing together scenes featuring English-speaking actors with action scenes from a Japanese show called Super Sentai that were dubbed into English and would show the Rangers fighting monsters or participating in giant robot fights. Now, the series has spawned 21 different series, three theatrical films, and countless comics, toys, and video games.

In an interview with Deadline, Michael Lombardo, eOne's President of Global Television, had this to say about the coming Power Rangers cinematic universe:

"Since we set up Power Rangers with Jonathan, we pitched really a whole-world approach. It's not just one show, it is shows followed by films, some kids' programming. We have found a great writing partner for him, they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we're excited, we hope to have some news soon."

Back when the universe was first announced, Entertainment One Film President Nick Meyer, in a joint statement with Lombardo said:

"Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property. Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them.

In reaction to the news being broken, Entwistle said in a tweet:

"I guess the cat's out of the bag! The new Power Rangers universe is coming to Netflix."

'Power Rangers Dino Fury' Season 2 Heads to Netflix in 2022 It's morphin' time once again!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email