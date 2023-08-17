The Big Picture Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, the 30th season of the franchise, will premiere on Netflix on September 29, bringing back a Ranger from the very beginning.

The long-running Power Rangers franchise is headed back to outer space. The new season of the venerable series, Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, will premiere on Netflix on September 29. Cosmic Fury will be the 30th season of the show, which is now owned by Hasbro — and to commemorate, it's bringing back a Ranger from the very beginning. David Yost, who played the shy, intellectual Billy Cranston (alias the Blue Ranger) for the first few seasons of Power Rangers, will return to the series to mentor the latest generation of Power Rangers.

They'll need his help because they'll be facing off against a classic Power Rangers foe - one Billy battled numerous times during his heroic career - the fearsome, Cenobite-like Lord Zedd. Yost is fresh off returning to the role for Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Once and Always, the anniversary special that reunited him with several former Power Rangers castmates. Cosmic Fury will have ten episodes and will feature an all-new theme song written by Bert Selen.

Who Are the Cosmic Fury Power Rangers?

Over the course of its first few seasons, the original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers series kept the same cast of Rangers, gradually rotating cast members out as they left the show. Eventually, however, the show changed tactics, starting each season and theme with a completely new cast, although past Rangers occasionally returned for team-ups and reunion specials.

Cosmic Fury will return to the early days of the series in that regard, keeping its entire cast from the previous series, Power Rangers: Dino Fury. It will star Russell Curry as Zayto, Hunter Deno as Amelia Jones, Kai Moya as Ollie Akana, Tessa Rao as Izzy Garcia, Chance Perez as Javi Garcia, Jordon Fite as Aiyon, and Jacqueline Joe as Fern. Like previous Power Rangers series, it will feature localized footage from a Japanese Super Sentai series, in this case, 2017's Uchu Sentai Kyuranger. However, unlike its predecessors, it will only use the Sentai series' robotic Zords; its Ranger costumes and monstrous foes will be all-new.

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury will debut on Netflix on September 29. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and check out the show's new theme song below.