It's Morphin Time! Power Rangers Dino Fury just got a new premiere date for season 2 and a brand-new theme song and title sequence to excite fans. The first part of Power Rangers Dino Fury season 2 will premiere in the U.S. on March 3rd, 2022, exclusively on Netflix and on Teletoon in Canada a few days later on March 5th. The second part of the season will be released sometime in the near future.

Over the years, the Power Rangers franchise has had a lot of different homes. When the original show began in 1993, it aired on Fox Kids. It would remain there until 2002 when it moved to ABC Kids. In 2005, the franchise began to alternate seasons airing on ABC Family and Toon Disney before going back to ABC Kids in 2009. In 2011, Nickelodeon began airing the new seasons of the franchise, and it would remain with the network until this upcoming season, where it will be on Netflix. Despite this confusing history of jumping from network to network, the show’s loyal fans have followed wherever it goes. In fact, the second season of Power Rangers Dino Fury is actually “season 29” of the Power Rangers franchise, and the series shows no signs of slowing down.

The show’s new title sequence gives fans everything they come to expect and want from the Power Rangers. It has the classic words “Go Go Power Rangers” populating that chorus of the new song, which is always a welcome sound to Power Rangers fans. We also get a good look at the five latest rangers with Russell Curry as the Red Ranger, Kai Moya as the Blue Ranger, Hunter Deno as the Pink Ranger, Tessa Rao as the Green Ranger, Chance Perez as the Black Ranger, and Jordon Fite as the Gold Ranger. With the new title sequence, fans get a tease towards some of the bad guys the rangers will face, the season’s new Megazord, and of course, no Power Rangers title sequence is complete without a shot of the rangers posing in front of a big explosion.

Image via Nickelodeon

Related: 'Power Rangers' Cinematic Universe Finds a Home on Netflix

In terms of what fans can expect from the new season, eOne and Hasbro gave the following quote:

“Season 1 introduced us to a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the prehistoric power of the dinosaurs and recruited to deal with the threat of an army of powerful alien beings. The series will pick up right where season 1 left off, with the fate of Void Knight and Santaura revealed. Evil forces and influential villains will continue to disrupt the Dino Fury Rangers. Season 2 will also see Zayto and Aiyon discovering more about Rafkon, their home planet, the development of new and existing relationships, and the introduction of never-before-seen characters. Fans can also look forward to the reveals of exciting, new power-ups, including new Dino Boost Keys!”

Watch Season 2 of Power Rangers Dino Fury when it premieres on Netflix in the U.S. on March 3rd and on Teletoon in Canada on March 5th and check out the new title sequence below:

'Power Rangers Dino Fury' Season 2 Heads to Netflix in 2022 It's morphin' time once again!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email