Since its inception in 1993, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series has been celebrated throughout the decades and has established a place in popular culture forever. It spawned a total of 29 television shows, along with three big-screen features, including 2017's Power Rangers, starring Dacre Montgomery. Now that the franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary, the original series that started it all has returned with the release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which promises to take fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. And in news that will surely make every fan's heart happy, Hasbro has revealed the latest additions to its Power Rangers Lightning line, including Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger, RPM Yellow Ranger, and Turbo Red Ranger.

The forthcoming release of Once & Always proves that the franchise's popularity is still going strong, celebrating its 30th year with an anniversary special that will bring back familiar faces. Fans can, of course, celebrate the return of the franchise and relive their childhoods with the exciting new action figures, which are now available for pre-order through Entertainment Earth. The six-inch Turbo Red Ranger, inspired by T.J. Johnson, comes with an auto blaster, blade, and lightning sword, in addition to an alternate head and two extra hands. On the other hand, the Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger, inspired by Chad Lee, is complete with a rescue blaster, weapon accessories, and alternate hands and heads, while Summer Landsdown's RPM Yellow Ranger includes a Nitro Blaster and other accessories. Each action figure retails for $24.99.

The Return of the Original Cast Members to the Franchise

The franchise remains a beloved and enduring part of pop culture, spawning numerous spin-offs and merchandise. So the Netflix announcement of bringing back the classic franchise has certainly delighted fans who are waiting to once again witness the Power Rangers battling Earth's several threats. Although Amy Jo Johnson will not be returning as the iconic Pink Ranger, familiar faces came back to reprise their roles, including David Yost as Blue Ranger, Walter Emanuel Jones as Black Ranger, Steve Cardenas as Red Ranger, Johnny Yong Bosch as another Black Ranger, Karan Ashley as Yellow Ranger, Catherine Sutherland as Pink Ranger, Barbara Goodson as Robo Rita, and Richard Steven Horvitz as Alpha 5. Charlie Kesh, on the other hand, will portray Trini Kwan's (portrayed by late actress Thuy Trang) daughter, Minh.

Once & Always follows the emergence of the Power Rangers, as they have to return to battle a familiar threat: Rita Repulsa. The superheroes are, of course, back to save the day "once" and for all—and as "always." The television series not only serves as a commemoration of the franchise's 30th anniversary but also as a tribute to Trang, whose character was said to be killed by the returning antagonist in the 2023 iteration.

The Power Rangers special is now available to stream on Netflix. You can purchase the Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Blue Ranger, and also check out Hasbro's new collection below:

