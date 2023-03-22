It’s almost “Morphin’ Time”! The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion special is right around the corner. The stand-alone special, titled Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Once & Always, will be hitting Netflix on April 19 in celebration of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the original series. A lot about the plot of the special has been kept a secret, but now thanks to its first trailer, fans have all the exciting details.

The trailer begins with a huge shock to our heroes, their iconic villain Rita Repulsa is back and she wants revenge. Then, fans are in for a huge shock, Rita kills the first Yellow Ranger, originally played by the late Thuy Trang, to who the special is said to pay tribute. From there, Rita’s plan to use a “time portal” to go back in time to stop the team from ever becoming Power Rangers is revealed and everyone must come back to stop her.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to bring back a lot of the original cast. As seen in the trailer, David Yost returns as Billy Cranston aka the Blue Ranger alongside Walter E. Jones returning as Zack Taylor aka the first Black Ranger. They will be joined Steve Cardenas and Catherine Sutherland who played Rocky DeSantos aka Red Ranger II and Kat Hillard aka Pink Ranger II respectively in the later seasons of the original series. Additionally, Johnny Yong Bosch, the second Black Ranger, and Karan Ashley, the second Yellow Ranger, are returning in supporting roles. Also, as heard in the trailer, the special will see the original voices of Alpha 5 (Richard Steven Horvitz) and Rita Repulsa (Barbara Goodson). The special will also introduce Charlie Kersh to the Power Rangers universe as Minh Kwan, daughter of the Yellow Ranger Rita killed. Unfortunately, not all of the original cast is returning. As mentioned above Trang has sadly passed away, as has Green Ranger actor Jason David Frank. Additionally, Amy Jo Johnson made the decision not to return as the Pink Ranger.

Who Is Making Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always?

The reunion has been directed by experienced Power Rangers director Charlie Haskell, who has previously directed episodes in the franchise as far back as 2003’s Power Rangers Ninja Storm and as recently as 2022 with Power Rangers Dino Fury. It’s safe to say the franchise is in safe and familiar hands, which is the same case as the writers. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always has been written by Becca Barnes and Alwyn Dale. The duo are also experienced Power Rangers writers and have writing and story credits on all episodes of the three most recent series in the franchise, Power Rangers: Ninja Steel, Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, and Power Rangers: Dino Fury.

The standalone reunion special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, will debut on Netflix on April 19. Check out the trailer and new images below:

