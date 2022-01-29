If you’re an autistic moviegoer, you have to get used to the experience of watching movies featuring autistic characters who don’t resemble autistic individuals from reality. While often these sorts of characters get pigeonholed into stereotypes, that doesn’t mean the medium of cinema is devoid of thoughtful depictions of autism. Recent Sundance 2022 critical hit Cha Cha Real Smooth managed to deliver a quietly subversive autistic supporting character, while Keep the Change was a delightful romantic comedy headlined by an autistic couple. One especially enjoyable example of an autistic character in mainstream filmmaking came from, of all places, the 2017 Power Rangers movie.

Though that sentence may sound like the opening to an Onion piece, the character Billy Cranston (R.J. Cyler) from Power Rangers is, in a pleasant surprise, a positive depiction of autism that many other films could stand to take cues from. For starters, there’s the type of movie Cranston is inhabiting, an action-packed superhero film. Typically, autistic characters are limited to appearing in supporting roles in indie dramas or comedies. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with these molds of storytelling, but it’d be great to see prominent autistic characters in all genres like fantasy, thrillers, crime stories, and everything in between.

Just by having Cranston play one of its lead characters, Power Rangers is establishing the concept that autistic characters can inhabit blockbuster fare. The fact that there haven’t been any other openly autistic characters in superhero movies since the release of Power Rangers reinforces just how important it is for Cranston to even just exist in this space. To boot, Cranston is not a disposable part of the plot, perhaps inhabiting a role like the younger brother to the titular superheroes. On the contrary, he’s a part of the titular superhero team taking on the mantle of the Blue Ranger. In an American cinema landscape saturated with everything from raccoons to rock monsters to Chris Pratt being depicted as superheroes, Cranston is still the lone autistic superhero out there.

Even when he’s not putting on otherworldly armor to fight rock monsters and Rita Repulsa, Cranston still stands out as a noteworthy autistic character in cinema thanks to his personality traits. For starters, Cranston’s is given interests that immediately separate him from other autistic or autistic-coded figures in pop culture, chiefly his affinity for country music. Rather than being another clone of the titular character of Rain Man, these little flourishes, much like the very presence of an autistic character in a superhero movie, quietly convey the truth that autistic people can be anywhere and come in any form.

It's also wonderful to see that the screenplay by John Gatins takes great strides to emphasize how much Cranston cares about his fellow Power Rangers teammates. Though stereotypes persist of all autistic people being inherently detached from others, Cranston, much like with Will Graham and the pack of pooches he watches over on Hannibal, rebukes this by constantly showing interest in his teammate’s lives and well-being. He’s an active participant in the plot with a vested interest in others, an achievement that shouldn’t feel revolutionary but, in the context of how normal mainstream cinema treats autistic people, does come off as subversive.

Cranston’s empathy for others includes recurring affectionate mentions by the character of his late father. It’s another sign of emotional depth that autistic characters in pop culture are often not allowed to exhibit while also ensuring that Cranston is given a life beyond his dynamics with his various Power Rangers cohorts. There are real layers to Cranston’s character, a welcome departure from default media norms off autistic individuals and even the other lead characters of Power Rangers, who can sometimes get muddled in their individual hero’s journeys.

Even with all these details to his name, Cranston is allowed to be just another member of the titular superhero group rather than a token member or treated like the kid sidekick of the group. There’s never a sense that everyone else on this team is just tolerating Cranston or that their bonds are inauthentic. The genuine friendship here, defined by reciprocal interactions rather than an autistic character being used as a crutch to encourage self-improvement in neurotypical people, further reinforces the unique approach to autism within Power Rangers.

Even R.J. Cyler’s performance as the character subverts expectations and proves enjoyable rather than a frustrating reminder of harmful stereotypes about autism. Granted, Cyler’s work does come with an asterisk as the actor, as far as the world knows, is neurotypical. The long-standing tradition in Hollywood has been for neurotypical performers to portray autistic characters, resulting in several performances that ended up registering as broad caricatures as neurotypical people tried to figure out what autistic people behaved or felt like. Only in recent years have productions like Cha Cha Real Smooth gone the route of just hiring autistic performers to ensure more naturalistic performances.

If made today, Power Rangers would probably have cast an autistic artist to portray Cranston and that would be awesome. In terms of making lemonade out of the lemon of a situation that is hiring a neurotypical person to play someone autistic, though, Cyler is at least a better outcome than most. His portrayal of Cranston is devoid of over-the-top tics or mugging for the camera that tries to turn behavior associated with autism as a cue for moviegoers to laugh. He brings more specifically defined details to the part and a sense of restraint that ensures he isn’t lapsing into the uncomfortable stereotypes that define many other instances of neurotypical people handling autistic characters.

Plus, Cyler brings a sense of charisma and great comic timing to his performance rather than the immediately detached or flat air other neurotypical actors automatically bring to portraying autistic people. Embracing these traits indicates that the role of Billy Cranston is guiding Cyler to try out new techniques or flourishes rather than just rehashing an impersonation of other famous autistic characters in pop culture. It would still be preferable to see an autistic actor inhabit the part, but Cyler does at least provide entertainment and humanity in his portrayal of an autistic character.

With no news or indicators of further autistic superheroes making their way to either big or small screen in the near future, autistic movie buffs with a soft spot for superheroes are still restricted to just Billy Cranston’s Blue Ranger in Power Rangers when it comes to seeing ourselves in this subgenre. Of course, this isn't the only place one can or should be seeing autistic people in movies. It should be mentioned that moviegoers of all stripes should make an effort to support independent cinema featuring positive autistic representation. Major studio projects like Power Rangers made to sell toys should not be seen as the be-all-end-all point for autism representation. However, even considering all that, the character of Billy Cranston still resonates as a shockingly nuanced and entertaining depiction of an autistic person in mainstream filmmaking. It may not be the place you’d expect to find it, but the 2017 reboot of Power Rangers does shockingly solid work in its handling of an autistic character. Go go promising autism representation!

