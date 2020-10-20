‘Power Rangers’ Cinematic Universe Getting Reboot Treatment With New Movies & TV Shows

A new, interconnected Power Rangers cinematic and television universe is coming our way. This week, we learned that Jonathan Entwistle (of Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F***ing World fame) will spearhead a Power Rangers franchise reboot initiative which will result in multiple new movie and television show adaptations for the Hasbro property. The world was gifted a Power Rangers movie back in 2017 (the one which notably launched the careers of Dacre Montgomery and Naomi Scott). As such, it’s surprising to see that the Power Rangers cinematic universe is once again starting over and building something new.

The official news from Entertainment One (eOne), Hasbro’s entertainment studio, has hired Entwistle to work on new movie and TV show adaptations of the Power Rangers world and characters. Additionally, Entwistle will direct all projects with eOne both developing and producing. It’s unclear at time of reporting what Entwistle’s vision is for rebooting the Power Rangers franchise as it exists in movies and TV. Similarly unclear is whether or not any of the cast members from the 2017 live-action Power Rangers movie will return for projects in either format.

What we do know is that eOne is very excited to bring Entwistle aboard to breathe even newer life into the long-running Power Rangers franchise. Entertainment One Film President Nick Meyer and President of Global Programming Michael Lombardo said in a shared statement, “Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property. Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favorite brands and build entertainment universes around them.

To this, Entwistle said in a separate statement, “This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success. I’m looking forward to working with the teams at eOne and Hasbro. Together, we can’t wait to share more Power Rangers with the world very soon.”

The news seems to imply that Entwistle’s involvement in the Power Rangers-verse has expanded since last year. Back in December 2019, we reported Entwistle had signed on to direct just one Power Rangers movie. At the time, we learned Peter Rabbit 2 scribe Patrick Burleigh had also signed on with a script in which the Power Rangers travel back through time to the 1990s and then try to return to their own time. Today’s news of Entwistle’s expanded involvement as the great franchise rebooter does not include any information about this time-traveling Power Rangers movie; whether that is a good or bad thing remains to be seen.

We'll keep you posted as Jonathan Entwistle's new Power Rangers cinematic universe develops.

