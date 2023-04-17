Former Power Rangers Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones) and Rocky DeSantos (Steve Cardenas) are back in action in a new clip. The Power Rangers YouTube channel has released a new clip from the upcoming 30th anniversary special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. In the clip, Zack and Rocky go up against Rita Repulsa's (Barbara Goodson) Putty Patrollers. The clip also features Minh (Charlie Kersh), the daughter of Trini Kwan/the original Yellow Ranger.

The clip takes place at the Angel Grove Youth Center, which was one of the main locations of the series. In series' first episode, Zack and the other original Power Rangers were first introduced working out at the Youth Center. They were also there when they were teleported by Zordon (David Fielding) to the Command Center to learn that they had been chosen to be Power Rangers. The Angel Grove Youth Center also held multiple events throughout the series, including a martial arts tournament where the Power Rangers first met Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), who would later go on to become the Green Ranger. When they weren't saving the world, the Power Rangers would also hang out at the Juice Bar, which was run by Ernie (Richard Genelle).

The clip also shows that the special will be the first time that fans see Zack and Rocky fight alongside each other. Zack appeared on the show during its first season and the first half of Season 2. He later retired from being a Power Ranger after he was chosen to represent Angel Grove at the World Peace Conference, along with Trini and the original Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott (Austin St. John). Rocky was then chosen to succeed Jason as the new Red Ranger for the rest of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch) was chosen to succeed Zack as the new Black Ranger. Bosh will also appear in the 30th anniversary special.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Will Bring Back Multiple Characters

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will also star David Yost as Billy Cranston/the Blue Ranger. Billy was the only original Power Ranger to remain on the team throughout the entire run of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The special will also star Catherine Sutherland as Kat Hillard/the Pink Ranger. Kat was the second Pink Ranger after Kimberly Hart (Amy Jo Johnson). Karan Ashley, who was the second Yellow Ranger, will also appear in the special. Richard Horvitz is also returning as the voice of Alpha 5. Alpha was Zordon's robot assistant in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as well as the follow-up series Power Rangers Zeo.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on Netflix on April 19. In the meantime, check out the clip for the special below: