We all knew that it was almost morphin’ time when Netflix announced it was doing the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion special. Now, however, the streamer has finally revealed how long we’ll have to wait until we get to witness this nostalgic adventure on our screens. The reunion is set to bring back a slate of the original cast members from the hit 90s kids series in order to face a new threat from an old enemy.

Power Rangers: Once & Always will arrive on Netflix in just about a month from now, on April 19. If you are the binging kind, this means you’ll have four weeks to marathon the early seasons of the show in order to remember details from when you watched Power Rangers back in the early 90s. But the gist of it we’re sure you remember well: Those five individuals regularly banded together in order to protect Angel Grove from alien threats. In order to do that, they transformed into multi-colored warriors who waged special weapons and giant robots in order to fight their enemies.

Who Is Returning For The Power Rangers Reunion?

The reunion special celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the premiere of the series. Returning cast members are David Yost as Billy (Blue Ranger), Walter Jones as Zack (Black Ranger), Karan Ashley as Aisha (Yellow Ranger), Catherine Sutherland as Kat (Pink Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam (Green Ranger), as well as Richard Horvitz as Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson as classic villain Rita Repulsa. It is not known if the special will include a reference or tribute to fan-favorite Jason David Frank, who died in 2022.

Power Rangers: Once & Always is written by Alwyn Dale and Becca Barnes, both of whom have a vast experience in the franchise: The duo wrote all episodes from Power Rangers: Ninja Steel, Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, and Power Rangers: Dino Fury – the three most recent seasons and spin-offs from the original series. Once & Always will be a two-part special, and Netflix is yet to disclose the length of the full experience.

The History of Power Rangers

Mighthy Morphin’ Power Rangers originally premiered in 1993 and popularized the Japanese super sentai (types of shows that featured a group of superheroes) phenomena for the rest of the world. The original series mixed Japanese footage with scenes filmed in the U.S., but kids barely noticed. The show became incredibly successful, the reason why it still airs to this day. Three movies inspired by the series were brought to cinemas, the most recent in 2017 and starring Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks, and Bill Hader.

Netflix premieres Power Rangers: Once & Always on April 19. You can watch a behind-the-scenes featurette below: