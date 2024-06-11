The Big Picture The long-in-development Power Rangers live-action reboot has been dropped at Netflix.

Hasbro hopes to continue the series elsewhere.

Netflix still has several Power Rangers projects available to stream.

The Power Rangers franchise has come a long way from its early days in the nineties and 2000s, with the franchise gaining commercial success soon after its debut on August 28, 1993. Currently, the media franchise consists of thirty TV seasons of twenty-two series of varied themes, three movies released in 1995, 1997, and 2017, and a TV special (2023). Another TV series that went into development in 2022 for Netflix was intended to be part of the bunch but, unfortunately, won't be moving forward with the streamer, as revealed by @Jinaskuu on X (via TVLine).

In the same year of its development, Jenny Klein (Daisy Jones & the Six, Supernatural) was announced as the showrunner of the live-action series, to work with the franchise's overseer, Jonathan Entwistle (The End Of The F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This). Furthermore, the Power Rangers series was being developed by Entertainment One for Netflix but has now been halted as Hasbro Entertainment seeks a new partner to take the show in a new creative direction.

While this may be a setback, especially for those who looked forward to a new Power Rangers production, fans can still revisit other series in the franchise on Netflix, including Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury, which premiered on Netflix just last year. Cosmic Fury is the third season of Power Rangers: Dino Fury and the thirtieth season of Power Rangers, marking a major milestone for the franchise. In honor of the milestone, David Yost, who starred in the very beginning of Power Rangers, returned to the series to mentor the latest generation of Power Rangers.

The Reimagined 'Power Rangers' Franchise

Not only was Entwistle tapped to work with Klein on the Power Rangers TV series, but he was also appointed as the overseer of both film and TV projects for the franchise in 2020, which he described as a "cinematic universe." At the time, Entertainment One execs Nick Meyer and Michael Lombardo said of the appointment:

"Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property."

Two years later, Klein came on board, following her work on NBC’s The Thing About Pam, and signed a two-year deal with Entertainment One, under which she would be the showrunner on the Power Rangers series while also developing genre and drama-based content.

The Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury is currently available to stream on Netflix. While it's unclear if Hasbro will successfully find a new home for the series, it appears that all hope is not lost for future Power Rangers seasons. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

