Today just got more exciting for fans of the beloved Power Rangers as the franchise is expanding yet again, and this time with a live-action series. In an exclusive report from The Wrap, this new project is for Disney+ and 20th Century TV with Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz set to write and produce as well as serve as showrunners. Hasbro is also attached to produce the Power Rangers live-action series alongside 20th Television.

This comes only a few months after reports circulated about Paramount Pictures developing a new Power Rangers reboot in partnership with Hasbro back in December 2024; however, further updates haven't been announced since then. As for the new live-action series, it will revive the franchise for many who are unfamiliar with it while also providing immense entertainment to die-hard fans.

The 'Power Rangers' Franchise Has Come A Long Way