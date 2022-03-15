Reebok announced today that, in just 10 days' time, one of their most celebrated footwear collection is coming back with a new edition. Once again, they are teaming up with Hasbro in order to debut a second Power Rangers footwear line so we can feel like we're taking a stroll in Angel Grove again. The collection is based on the world-famous kids' show Mighty Morphing Power Rangers, which follows a group of teenagers who transform into multi-colored warriors in order to protect the planet from evil threats.

In this year's special footwear line, the villains from the live-action TV series are brought front and center to inspire each sneaker's style. Two of them are absolute fan-favorites and major series villains Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, which were introduced in the early years of the series (which is still on the air today). Throughout the series, Rita has been played by Machiko Soga, Carla Perez, Julia Cortez, and later Elizabeth Banks in the 2017 Power Rangers movie. Lord Zedd has been played by Ed Neil, Robert Axelrod, Stig Eldred, and Andrew Laing.

The third villain celebrated in the Reebok x Power Rangers collection is Rito Revolto. Also a character from earlier seasons that, as you can tell by the name, is a relative of Rita Repulsa — Rito is her absent-minded brother who's always getting into trouble. He was voiced by Bob Papenbrook.

Image via Reebok

You can check out the official description with details of each sneaker below:

• Instapump Fury Rita Repulsa ($200 | GW0782) – This Instapump Fury features all of Rita Repulsa’s signature markings from the icon on the pump ball which represents Rita’s staff, to the bands on the tongue, which resemble Rita’s headband. Rita’s influence even seeps into the materials with pony hair featured on the heel cup to emulate Rita’s headware. • Hurrikaze II Low Rito Revolto ($140 | GY5928) – The upper of this Kamikaze II Low makes the shoe instantly recognizable as Rito Revolto as the neutral upper represents Rito’s bones and the camo application on the medial side suede resembles Rito’s outfit. Other warnings that this shoe is for villains only is that the sneaker’s tongue includes the Evil Space Alien callout on the right side and the “Danger Ranger” skull and crossbones on the left side. • Answer IV Lord Zedd ($170 | GZ6897) – Lord Zedd takes over this Answer IV with a red, rippled upper that resembles Lord Zedd’s body, silver overlays that nod to Lord Zedd’s armor and a blue tube along the lateral side which mimics Lord Zedd’s tubes. The villain even shows up on theoutsole where Iverson’s face would typically be on this classic basketball silhouette.

Aside from the villain-themed sneakers, Reebok is also releasing five pieces of apparel: a Megazord-inspired hoodie, a Green Ranger-themed long-sleeved tee, and three t-shirts that are all in the style of retro arcade graphics and showcase both the heroes and villains of the Power Rangers franchise.

Last year's Reebok line featured six sneakers that paid homage to the classic, original five rangers' colors: they were called Zig Kinetica II Red Ranger, Nano X1 Black Ranger, Club C Legacy Blue Ranger, Club C Yellow Ranger, and Freestyle Hi Pink Ranger. A sixth sneaker, called Question Mid Megazord, refers to when all the Rangers gather inside a mega-robot to fight a giant threat.

First released in 1993, Power Rangers currently celebrates 29 years on the air, making it one of the longest-running kids' live-action series in TV history, with over 900 episodes to its name and a slate of feature films that still attract a loyal fanbase. A Power Rangers Cinematic Universe is currently in the works at Netflix, and the current season, Power Rangers: Dino Fury, also found its home on the streamer.

The new Reebok x Power Rangers collection will be available in unisex sizing on March 25. Take a look at the new sneaker collection below!

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

Image via Reebok

