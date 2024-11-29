Back in the late 90s, Power Rangers was at peak popularity among children. After a wildly successful four-season run of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, the show had no reason to stop, but Saban Entertainment had to come up with ways to reinvent the saga in order to keep it fresh — and sell more toys. In 1997, the idea, once again, came from Japan. Power Rangers Turbo became the new iteration of the franchise in which the multicolored warriors drive thematic cars that are assembled in order to form the Megazord. Don't remember it? Well, thanks to Tubi, you'll be able to travel back to that era in December.

The platform is debuting Power Rangers Turbo along with the original series. In the Turbo version, Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch), Kat Hillard (Catherine Sutherland) and Tanya Sloan (Nakia Burrise) continue to save Angel Grove and the Earth from alien threats, but this time they aren't guided by Zordon (David J. Fielding) and Alpha 5 (Richard Steven Horvitz), but rather spectral Dimitria of Inquiris (Carol Hoyt) and Alpha 6 (Donene Kistler). Halfway through the season, though, the four actors departed the series in order to make room for new ones.

Pairing up Rangers and cars was an excellent way to make kids go crazy, but Saban wanted more. In order for their target audience to relate even more to the characters, the company decided to introduce a kid ranger called Justin (Blake Foster) who magically grew up when he transformed into the Blue Turbo Ranger. The real reason why he grew up while transformed, though, was because Saban continued to use footage from Japanese tokusatsu series Kousoku Sentai Turboranger in the action scenes. In that version, the blue Ranger was never a kid.

'Power Rangers Turbo' Accelerated in Theaters

At the time of its release, Power Rangers was so popular that the introduction of the new season was made with a feature film exhibited in movie theaters. Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie made the transition from the old generation of Rangers to the new one, and explained how they acquired their Fast & Furious Zords. In the story, the Rangers become their Turbo version when Zordon decides to give them new powers.

Needless to say, Power Rangers had a really long life after that. Power Rangers Turbo was the fifth season of the franchise, which ended its run in 2023 with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, the 30th season of the show. After they left Turbo, the main actors from the original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers returned to the series for several special episodes, but their most celebrated return was in 2023's Netflix special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

You can stream Power Rangers Turbo this December on Tubi.