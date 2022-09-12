Full House starred a beloved ensemble cast for eight memorable seasons on ABC. This TGIF sitcom turned Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin into household names, while Bob Saget scored his most memorable role and John Stamos went from a sexy soap star to the swoon-worthy Uncle Jesse.

This family comedy was full of laughs and tears from 1987 through 1995, from the moment Jesse and Joey move in after Danny's wife's death to Michelle's amnesia that leaves the family wondering if she'll ever remember them, to all the jokes in between that left everyone saying "cut it out," some seasons of Full House were much more significant than others.

Season 8

It's typical for shows to lose their spark in their last season. Every joke has been told. Every couple has reunited. Every storyline is resolved. All this and more is why Season 8 of Full House doesn't compare to the others.

By this season, the younger characters were much older; DJ about to graduate with Kimmy, Stephanie an angsty teen in middle school and Michelle still made out to be the cute youngest Tanner when she was basically a tween. Couple this with Joey's strange, flirtatious dynamic with Mrs. Carruthers and Danny's unexpected romance with Gia's mom and you've got the least popular season of the sitcom.

Season 7

Season 7 came with a lot of twists and turns and some bittersweet moments. While a high point was Michelle's friend Denise's uncle, the real-life Little Richard, paying the full house a visit, this season came with a lot of unexpectedly low points.

Major breakups shook up the Tanner household, including supercouple DJ and Steve and beloved couple Danny and Vicky, and while the Smash Club has its grand opening under Jesse's new management, he experiences the devastating loss of his grandfather Papouli, leaving this season full of more sad storylines than funny ones.

Season 2

Season 2 adds a new character to the roster who turns into a recurring and eventually main character. This season also sees John Stamos' real-life buds The Beach Boys as a special guest star, who wind up performing at the Tanner house for the whole family.

With the introduction of Becky as Danny's co-host and Jesse's love interest, the launch Joey and Jesse's jingle company, and the show's very first Christmas episode that sees the family snowed in at the airport, Season 2 is a solid one for the hit show.

Season 5

Season 5 definitely had its iffy moments, like when Joey begins starring in the children's show The Legend of Ranger Joe, Michelle tries to set Danny up with her kindergarten teacher, and Jesse's Elvis Presley obsession leaves him being visited by an Elvis lookalike who helps him see what's truly important.

But the season is later redeemed with both heartwarming and heartwrenching episodes, like when DJ befriends an Alzheimer's patient, Stephanie gets in over her head as a dancer, and most memorably, the birth of Jesse and Becky's twins in a hilarious episode revolving around Michelle's Flintstone's-themed birthday party and Jesse's unexpected appendicitis diagnosis.

Season 3

While Season 3 found the show as the most popular on ABC's TGIF programming block, it had better and would eventually have even better. Season 3 started with a lackluster premiere that brought the family on a vacation to Hawaii, but ended with the show's memorable telephone episode that found the characters singing and dancing and showing off some unicycle talents.

But the season did have its crucial moments, like when DJ starts middle school and gets makeup advice from her future Aunt Becky and Stephanie accidentally drives Joey's new car through the kitchen wall and runs away from home in fear of being caught.

Season 1

You can't knock too hard on Season 1. After all, it is the very first introduction to this full house that, in time, just gets fuller. Not every character is established yet; not all backstories are set in stone; not even Jesse's last name is decided, changing from Cochran to Katsopolis.

And while it's not the best season of the show, it's definitely not the worst. The Season 1 pilot shows Uncle Jesse and Joey moving into Danny's house after his wife's unexpected death, the carefree bad boy and goofy comedian taking on father figure roles for his three, young daughters.

Season 6

Season 6 was a memorable one for the sitcom as the two-part season finale saw the whole family on a trip to Walt Disney World, where Jesse performs at Cinderella's Castle with his band, Michelle becomes a princess for the day, and Danny proposes to his girlfriend Vicky during a romantic firework display at Magic Kingdom.

But before the magical moments that ended the season, the prior episodes get series when they deal with the child abuse of one of Stephanie's classmates, Jesse's decision to return to high school to get his diploma, DJ's not-so-special prom night, and the devastating goodbye between Michelle and her best friend Teddy when he moves away.

Season 4

Season 4 was a special one for the show, especially for all those Jesse and Becky shippers. In the season premiere, Jesse proposes to Becky, and 16 episodes later, it's their much-anticipated wedding day. After a runaway groom winds up in jail and a special guest appearance by one of Stamos' former General Hospital co-stars, Jesse and Becky wed to "Forever" and end the season with the announcement of Becky's pregnancy.

But the season isn't solely focused on Jesse and Becky. Season 4 was the season of guest stars as Jaleel White appeared as his Family Matters character Urkel, Joey landed a starring role in a new comedy starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, and Wayne Newton makes a cameo.

