Does 'Halloween' (1978) have the best opening credits of any movie? It's worth asking!

The franchise that brought everyone the slasher villain Michael Myers all started with John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween, and after eight films, two Rob Zombie remakes and a reboot trilogy, it all comes full circle for Michael and Laurie in Halloween Ends.

But one thing most films in the franchise have in common is their commitment to keeping the tradition of the spooky opening credits. From the iconic jack-o-lantern flickering to the beat of the Carpenter-composed theme song in the original film's opening credits to the way its decayed form inflates back to life during the opening credits of 2018's reboot, every opening credits scene has been both memorable and spine-chilling.

'Halloween: Resurrection' (2002)

Halloween: Resurrection came out in 2002 and was the last fans of the franchise saw of Laurie Strode before Jamie Lee Curtis' return to the reboot in 2018.

This movie's opening credits scene is the blandest of all the films, starting with orange credits flashing against a black screen while John Carpenter's iconic theme song plays. It then cuts to a long, dark hallway before Laurie is finally seen on screen.

'Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers' (1995)

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers was the sixth slasher in the franchise and completes young Jamie Lloyd's storyline with her brutal death at the hands of her Uncle Michael.

Jamie's pleading voice is the first thing you hear at the start of the film, followed by scenes of Jamie on a gurney and Michael's looming presence flashing one after another. It then cuts to bright orange credits that roll before big capital letters read the film's title like some poorly-done home movie.

'Halloween' (2007)

As gory as the entire film is, the opening credits of 2007's Halloween are arguably less horrifying than one would imagine for a Rob Zombie take on the cult classic.

As John Carpenter's score plays, the opening sequence flashes between credits and home movie-style clips that feature people, a house, eerie winter trees and a carved jack-o-lantern.

'Halloween III: Season Of The Witch' (1982)

Mixed reviews remain on the third film in the franchise considering the Halloween star Michael Myers doesn't appear in this terrifying tale of witchcraft and murder on one Halloween night.

The opening credits are fitting for the film; a spine-chilling, Stranger Things-esque score set to digital, orange lines that eventually come together to make up a jack-o-lantern, flashing a few times like the trigger in the film.

'Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers' (1989)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers picks up not long after the events of the previous film when Michael was shot and disappeared down into a salt mine shaft and Jamie's trauma resulted in her following in her uncle's footsteps, whacking on a clown mask and stabbing her foster mother to death.

The fifth film's opening credits start out slow and spooky, with orange credits appearing against a black background. It's not until the credits are nearly done that scenes of a knife stabbing a pumpkin flash on screen as the haunting score turns into John Carpenter's classic.

'Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers' (1988)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers brings the franchise back to its roots when Michael comes back to kill Laurie Strode's orphaned daughter, his niece Jamie.

These opening credits don't feature a John Carpenter composition, unlike the three films that came before it. This time, the sound of blowing wind and cawing crows sets the mood as Fall scenes of orange leaves, pumpkins and vintage Halloween decorations take up the screen.

'Halloween II' (2009)

Rob Zombie's Halloween II opening sequence becomes something along the lines of Carrie meets It meets 1981's Halloween II. These days, it also very much evokes Stranger Things.

In the span of three-and-a-half minutes, a man finds a bloody woman holding a knife who admits, "I killed him," glowing red neon letters appear to introduce the film's title, then the Halloween theme song plays as the same jack-o-lantern from the first Halloween II- now with eyelashes carved above its eyes - flickers while the credits roll.

'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Halloween Kills is the latest in the Halloween franchise, ending on a cliffhanger for Laurie Strode that only the final film in the trilogy, Halloween Ends, can resolve.

The opening credits to this film start off traditional with a lit jack-o-lantern that eventually doubles and triples until several pumpkins begin catching fire as they float around the credits, ending with one final pumpkin up in flames until the fire goes out.

'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later was how the franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary, bringing Laurie Strode back to battle her nemesis Michael Myers.

Rather than beginning with the opening credits, the film starts with a scene of two officers taking a look around Dr. Loomis' office before transitioning to the credits that appear over footage of all the photos and newspaper clippings Loomis collected about his star patient. The credits also include audio of Loomis talking about Michael, paying tribute to the character's portrayer Donald Pleasance, who passed away after the filming of Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

'Halloween II' (1981)

Halloween II followed all the tropes of a typical 80s slasher, taking place on the same Halloween night as the 1978 film.

Similar to Halloween H20,the movie opens with the final scenes of the original film when Michael disappeared into the night and Dr. Loomis goes after him. When John Carpenter's score starts to play, those pumpkin-orange credits begin as a jack-o-lantern appears out of the darkness. But the most memorable part of this film's opening credits is when the jack-o-lantern split in half, revealing a creepy skeleton inside.

'Halloween' (2018)

When Halloween got a reboot in 2018 starring the OG's Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, it left fans wondering what other references to the 1978 cult classic the new movie would hold.

The nostalgia came flooding in immediately as soon as the first few notes of the franchise's theme played and orange credits appeared. But the most symbolic part of these opening credits was the way the iconic jack-o-lantern - with the circular eyes and slit below the nose - began inflating, signaling the rise of the franchise once again.

'Halloween' (1978)

Halloween debuted in 1978 and is the slasher that started it all. This Halloweentime classic tells the tale of a young man on a murderous rampage with a target on Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode.

While it may not be elaborate or gory, the simplicity of these opening credits is what keeps them creepy year after year. As the song that became the franchise's theme plays, the orange-colored credits roll and a flickering jack-o-lantern with a peculiar face appears from behind the darkness.

