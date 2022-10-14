With Season 4 just around the corner, the Netflix Original teen drama series, Sex Education, has been creating buzz among avid fans. It indeed revolutionized the way young adults of today perceive sex and the surrounding aspects of the same. Considering the show is focused on high school students and sex, the ensuing relationships among students, parents, and even teachers are the part and parcel of the series' selling point.

With a fresher perspective and a unique angle on the topic itself, the Sex Education presents the story of individual characters and journeys very well. The buzzing chemistry, unrequited love, and difficult conversations in relationships all find a dignified place in the series plot. The show encompasses various dimensions of a teen’s love and sex life as well, rather than tip-toeing around essential topics, it flows smoothly and tackles the issues bang on.

Eric and Rahim

Eric is one of the proudest and most flamboyant gay guys on the show, and he is loved for the kind of representation he offers to closeted gay people who are dying to come out and be their vibrant selves. On the other hand, Rahim entered Moordale Secondary like a strong breeze. Everyone turned heads and noticed the new hot guy who soon became the center of attention.

Their closeness grew as Rahim noticed Eric and fell for him. He pursued Eric with lovely poetry, flowers, and just gentlemanly behavior on the go. He was the sweetest, most understanding partner whereas Eric was a bit confused due to mixed signals from his former bully. In the end, things went wrong between the duo when Eric realized his true feelings for Adam.

Jackson and Maeve

Fans see the show open with this unlikely duo hooking up in secret. The head boy Jackson Marchetti does not want his reputation to take a hit just because he is having sex with the school outcast, Maeve. Their chemistry seemed abuzz as Jackson went to Otis for advice as to how he can win Maeve over. His parents meeting Maeve was a very sweet moment and a turning point in their relationship.

According to a lot of fans, this seemed like a mismatch as they came from two very different worlds. Jackson was still finding his footing and was dealing with a lot of things in his personal and family life.

Maureen and Michael

In season 2, viewers get to know how the school headteacher also had trouble in paradise. His life at home was not as easygoing as he believed it to be. The sweet and innocent Maureen deserved better than a husband who did not even look at her properly, let alone love and express affection.

She realized this soon after she met with Jean and opened her eyes to the reality staring her in the face. She ventured on a journey to find herself and get her sex life back on track. Toward the end of season 3, we see Michael acknowledge his wrongdoings and put in the work to be a better husband and father.

Otis and Ruby

A very unexpected pair and definitely the one that made a significant splash in the school’s social gossip, Otis and Ruby first hooked up drunkenly at his party and went on to become a thing during the summer break. This couple again comes from very different social strata in school and shocked everyone with their first public appearance together.

While Otis let Ruby open up and uncover her vulnerable side, Ruby tried to change Otis altogether from his clothes to his attitude. In the end, fans saw Ruby bare her true feelings which Otis did not reciprocate, marking an end to their short-lived but powerful relationship.

Jean and Jakob

A chance encounter brought Jean and Jakob together, making them face their sexual feelings for each other. Like almost every other relationship on the show, this attraction began as something purely physical and became serious when Jakob expressed his desire to have an emotional relationship.

With a string of meaningless companions, Jakob found it hard to trust Jean, and it came crashing down with she kissed her ex-husband. But as she ended up pregnant, the couple is brought together again to raise the child as co-parents. After the season 3 cliffhanger, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to see who is the real father of Jean’s child.

Ola and Lily

Many fans felt that Ola and Lily were strange soulmates as their eccentricities and their quirks complemented each other. Neither of them were aware of their queerness, but they knew they felt something special when they were around each other.

They made a sweet couple and were lucky to have found each other. At some level, they both felt unwelcome in the shiny and judgmental world of Moordale, but they found solace in having each other. They hit a rough patch when Lily started being distant from Ola and didn’t understand her feelings while Ola confessed to finding Lily’s obsession with aliens strange. Fans await the outcome of their relationship in season 4.

Emily and Colin

The two coolest teachers of the school, and unarguably a cute couple - Emily and Colin seemed kind of perfect together. Their approach toward teaching and bonding with students was very similar, and their intentions were pure. They tried their best to help students out and show them the correct path.

Their sex likes did not quite match in the beginning, but they worked through it to find common ground. Furthermore. Colin’s love for Emily was sincere, and he even proposed to her for marriage. They ended up moving in together, but a step ahead nevertheless!

Aimee and Steve

After a lot of heartbreaks and dating jerks, Aimee finally found a decent young boyfriend in Steve. Portrayed as a little weak in the head in the beginning, Steve went on to be one of the most honest and loyal boyfriends on the show. They were amazing together.

The best part of their relationship was Aimee’s realizing that her needs are as important as her boyfriend’s in bed. Steve encouraged her to find what she wants and even focused on her likes and dislikes. After the incident on the bus, Steve was patient and waited for Aimee to come around rather than forcing her, which was very gentlemanly of him.

Adam and Eric

With a discernable sexual tension from season 1, Adam and Eric felt like they were meant to be. Adam disguised his initial feeling and attraction by bullying Eric and making fun of him. The tension crescendoed into the couple hooking up during detention.

After a lot of turbulence and hesitations, Adam made a grand gesture and confessed his feelings at the Annual school play and won the heart of his beau. Things seemed to be on the verge of perfect when Eric found his wings to fly but was hit by the fact that Adam needed more time to come to terms with his identity and do so at his own pace. They eventually broke up in season 3 when Eric kissed someone else in his hometown.

Otis and Maeve

The most awaited, will-they-won’t-they trope of the series was with Otis and Maeve. Even when things appeared to work in their favor, and they could have gotten together, some or the other trouble hindered them in doing so. Their love and affection for each other were evident throughout the series as their dedication towards the clinic.

They went out of their way for each other and even inspired each other to explore angles of their personalities as they never had before. Otis was sweet and polite while Maeve was the school dynamite, unwavering in the face of trouble. They seemed to complete each other and fit together like jigsaw pieces.

