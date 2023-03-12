Sometimes we choose our family, or it's chosen for us by various devastating circumstances. Adoptive movie relationships like Mr. Miyagi and Daniel (The Karate Kid) or Frank and Maggie (Million Dollar Baby) set the bar exponentially high for television to replicate. With the right amount of room to properly flesh out character arcs, TV series have evolved to feature dramatic relationships that started from nothing and grew into something.

From apocalyptic dramas to sitcom comedy, these duos have bonded in a way that demonstrates excellent writing and performances from the stars behind the characters. It's oh-so-satisfying and wholesome for audiences when both characters simultaneously recognize the shift in their chemistry from distance to inseparable. If the series does it right, that relationship is maintained beautifully over multiple seasons.

1 Joel & Ellie — 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Evolving from "cargo" to "baby girl," the relationship between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) has viewers, familiar and unfamiliar with the source material, on the edge of their seats. Episode 7 sets viewers up to see the shift in mindset as Joel recognized his fear of attaching to and losing Ellie. Joel went from a transporter to a father. Episode 8 upped the ante in the final minutes as Ellie saves herself moments before Joel finds her, both stars delivering an epic emotional moment.

This series draws heavily from its video game origins but has taken its own swings at elevating the character development and establishment. Whether viewers have played the game or not, there's no denying Joel and Ellie's surrogate relationship will go down in television history as one of the best.

2 Ali & Rue — 'Euphoria' (2019-)

In a series where raw accountability is rare for its characters, the consistent pulse of Ali (Coleman Domingo) and Rue's (Zendaya) relationship pushes Rue to really assess her life choices. While Ali has no intentions of replacing Rue's dad, his wisdom and skill to call out BS place him in a father-figure position as her sober sponsor.

In a heated exchange during season two, Ali washes his hands of Rue when she throws his past demons in his face. When Rue calls to reconcile a few episodes later, he forgives her and brings some light back to the Bennett family by cooking dinner. The pair of misfits are well-matched, and viewers look forward to more of the stability Ali's mentorship can bring in the upcoming season.

3 Alaric & Elena — 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Both of these characters (and every other character from The Vampire Diaries) are no strangers to devastating loss and heartbreak. Through the seasons, high school history teacher Alaric (Matthew Davis) became a surrogate guardian to the Gilbert siblings. Elena (Nina Dobrev) leaned on Alaric as a father figure. He obliged by doing everything in his power to protect her against every type of supernatural threat while giving parental advice when the situation called for it.

In a series where characters resurrected left and right, Alaric had his fair share of deaths and each one reminded Elena of what it was like to lose a parent. Elena lost so many along the eight seasons, and each time she lost a parental figure like Alaric, it took its toll.

4 Johnny & Miguel — 'Cobra Kai' (2018-2023)

A tumultuous relationship, to say the least, Johnny (William Zabka) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) were two lost souls who found purpose in each other. While Johnny's relationship with his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is strained and ever-evolving, the relationship with Miguel makes him realize how much he needed to fix.

Not quite the stoic mentor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) was for Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Johnny finds his own way to pass on his passion for karate to his students, especially Miguel. Miguel's influence on Johnny has forced a character arc for the better that will culminate in the upcoming final season.

5 Johnny & Stevie — 'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

In one of the most wholesome, honest relationships in television, Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Johnny (Eugene Levy) were more than just business partners. Schitt's Creek is a comedic gem that saw a snobby rich family embrace a new humble family as they rebuilt their lives.

Johnny and Stevie formed a father-daughter relationship the moment he took her motel under his wing. In several episodes, Stevie expressed her fear of losing Johnny, to which he reassured her he wouldn't abandon her or the motel. The pair grew into dear friends, forever bonded by more than just a business.

6 House & Thirteen — 'House, MD' (2004-2012)

No one knows how to push buttons better than Dr. Greg House (Hugh Laurie), but his match was made when he hired Thirteen (Olivia Wilde) during season four. Constantly challenging her and prying into her life through his roundabout ways, House pushed Thirteen to be a better doctor and not to be "an idiot" when it came to her Huntington's diagnosis.

Despite his unethical methods and lack of boundaries when it came to privacy, House and Thirteen's relationship was almost like a father-daughter. House was consistently trying to keep her in his life after she left the department and, in the ultimate form of love and respect, agreed that when her terminal illness progressed too far, he'd help her die peacefully.

7 Eleven & Hopper — 'Stranger Things' (2016-2024)

Tied for this generation's favorite gruff, curmudgeon father figure (Joel is definitely in the running), Jim Hopper (David Harbour) has evolved into one of TV's best adoptive fathers. Hopper forms a tight bond with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) early in the series and steps into the father role for her, the best she's ever known.

While they may not share a bloodline, Hopper and Eleven go through tests of their character and whether they are better off together or separately. Like any teen and their parent, the two bicker and have blowouts but always find their way back to each other.

8 Ruth Brenner & Nadia Vulvokov — 'Russian Doll' (2019-)

Russian Doll protagonist Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) finds her surrogate mother in psychologist Ruth Brenner (Elizabeth Ashley). Having served as a motherly figure for Nadia since childhood, Brenner has no problem calling out her cynical adoptive daughter instead of turning to gentle parenting.

With an unspoken and mutual understanding, Brenner recognizes the traumatic effects of Nadia's past, while in turn, Nadia uses Brenner's realist-motherly presence to provide some stability as she dies over and over. Their adoptive relationship is not only one of the most powerful onscreen but also one of the best doctor-patient relationships on-screen.

9 Geralt & Ciri - 'The Witcher' (2019-)

Another successful video game adaptation, Netflix's The Witcher, also produced one of modern TV's most powerful surrogate relationships. Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan), like many adoptive by circumstance, not choice pairings, began with a rocky start but, throughout the second season, established their parent-child bond.

Geralt emphasized he was stepping into a father figure role for Ciri regardless of where their journey took them. Protecting her is his top priority, whether by destiny, the Law of Surprise, or choice. Their bond proves that video game chemistry can translate perfectly to screen.

