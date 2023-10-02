In hindsight, the 2010s unquestionably became a golden age for DC Comics adaptations on television. Previous decades had seen plenty of prolific DC TV shows emerge into the pop culture zeitgeist, namely the Adam West Batman show or Smallville. But the with introduction of the Arrowverse programs, not to mention other small-screen entities like Gotham, the 2010s were an era where DC TV shows were everywhere. The biggest and most obscure entities in the DC Comics pantheon were all over the major networks…and also some notable misfires. Take the 2017 comedy program Powerless, for example.

If that name doesn’t sound familiar, don’t fret. Powerless only aired nine episodes on NBC before getting canned due to low ratings (an additional three episodes would later drop online at a later date). Hailing from creator Ben Queen, best known as the screenwriter of Cars 2 and the creator of fellow mid-2010s NBC sitcom A to Z, Powerless has largely been forgotten in the years since it premiered. There’s been no calls for it to be revived nor have there ever been attempts to reference it in any of the live-action multiverse projects DC has been involved in. Still, its reasons for failing are somewhat fascinating and speak to how even the golden age of DC TV programming couldn’t make every single DC TV show a gigantic hit.

What Was ‘Powerless’ Again?

Image via NBC

Powerless was, like way too many live-action DC adaptations, rooted in the mythos of Batman. The main characters all work at the Research & Development at Wayne Security which is connected to Wayne Enterprises (though this company is located in Charm City, not Gotham). Our lead character is Emily Locke (Vanessa Hudgens), while Community veteran Danny Pudi shows up as prank-master Teddy. In case it isn't obvious by now, Powerless really wants to be The Office 2.0, with Teddy serving as an obvious Jim stand-in. Other cast members include Ron Funches, Christina Kirk, and the one and only Alan Tudyk as Vanderveer Wayne, Locke's boss and a cousin of Bruce Wayne.

The other key conceit of Powerless was to offer a normal viewpoint on the wild wacky world of DC Comics characters. There are lots of fun concepts one can immediately imagine arising from the idea of following normal folks navigating a world where Plastic Man and Arm-Fall-Off Boy exist, but weirdly, Powerless didn't lean into those concepts. Instead, more generic plotlines, like Vanderveer's fixation on who’s been using his private toilet, dominated the show. These could've been storylines on Outsourced or any other office-based program. Throwing them on Powerless was a total waste. Worse, the rare times Powerless interacted with or acknowledged larger DC Comics lore, it was through bizarrely uninteresting means, like one episode hinging on Lois Lane's death. Is the best this show could come up with for sitcom plots involving Lois Lane that she's in a coffin?

NBC Was an Odd Choice for ‘Powerless'

Image via NBC

On top of all that, Powerless was almost always destined to fail because of the network it aired on. On paper, NBC seemed like an ideal home for any pastiche of the American version of The Office since this was the location that Michael Scott thrived on for years. However, there were no other major superhero shows airing on NBC at this time and even super-heightened genre shows were sparse on the network in the 2016-2017 season. This was a season where NBC was relying heavily on the Chicago suite of shows and grounded sitcoms, not DC adaptations. Powerless always stuck out like a sore thumb on the network and would've needed to take off as an abnormally popular phenomenon to make it.

It didn’t help that Powerless debuted mid-season on NBC, which means it dropped in February 2017 rather than in the typical September/October spot most new network shows premiere in. Now, tons of successful shows have opened in the mid-season slot and gone on to have lucrative runs. Powerless, however, debuted in a particularly cursed crop of mid-season shows for NBC, with the 2016-2017 slate of mid-season programming including short-lived shows like Emerald City, Taken, and The Blacklist: Redemption. None of these projects were long for this world and, unsurprisingly, a program as derided as Powerless couldn’t buck that trend.

The Unexpected Legacy (Yes, Legacy) of ‘Powerless’

Image via NBC

Powerless has failed to spawn much of a cult following or notable fanbase in the years since it went off the air. It’s joined the 2002 WB Birds of Prey show and that pilot for a WB Aquaman program as some of the most readily-forgotten entries in the DC Comics TV programming canon. However, believe it or not, the show did have some slivers of a creative legacy. For starters, it featured the last live-action acting credit of Adam West, who appeared in one of the last episodes of Powerless. A man famous for changing the way the world saw Batman got to close out his live-action acting career with another DC Comics TV show. A fitting end to a momentous career.

Then there's the presence of Justin Halpern on the show's writing staff (he helped pen the very first Powerless episode). At the time, Halpern was known as the guy behind the Sh*t My Dad Says Twitter feed, a popular social media entity that he parlayed into a TV writing career. As part of that career, he first engaged in the world of DC Comics adaptations by writing on the show iZombie before moving on to work on Powerless. Just two years after this Office knock-off was canned, Halpern's next DC Comics endeavor premiered: Harley Quinn. Halpern didn't just write for this show, he was one of its three creators and a key figure behind its comedic voice. Within Harley Quinn, Halpern found a much more interesting angle to explore the idea of “normal” human dynamics existing within a world of superheroes and gods. The medium of animation allowed Harley Quinn to exploit the innate wackiness of its comic book source material in a way that the budget-conscious live-action sitcom Powerless could never do.

'Powerless' and 'Harley Quinn' Have Some Overlap

Image via Max

Even better, Halpern brought along cast members from Powerless to round out the cast of Harley Quinn; Ron Funches would go from playing Ron on Powerless to voicing King Shark while Alan Tudyk would inhabit a variety of roles on Harley Quinn, including a lively version of Clayface. Amusingly, the character of Ron is eventually depicted as a denizen of Atlantis in cahoots with Aquaman while the character of King Shark is also partial to the underwater world and has a connection to Aquaman. (Funches just can’t stay away from aquatic DC Comics characters!) Interestingly, both Powerless and Harley Quinn also make use of the relatively obscure supervillain Doctor Psycho, another way this sitcom functioned as a precursor to a later Halpern DC Comics adaptation.

Perhaps Powerless needed to fail so Harley Quinn could rise from its ashes. After all, we often learn more from our failures than we do from our successes and the shortcomings of Powerless seemed to have, consciously or not, influenced Harley Quinn. Chiefly, Harley Quinn’s unabashedly idiosyncratic creative impulses (including really leaning into the idea of fleshing out Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a believable romantic couple) reflect a show unafraid to go to new and exciting places. Powerless, meanwhile, was too paralyzed with trepidation over straying away from familiar workplace sitcom norms. For viewers in 2017, Powerless was a waste of time, but in the context of history, its existence may have been necessary to get the vastly superior Harley Quinn.