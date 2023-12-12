The Big Picture The "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" episode of The Powerpuff Girls was banned due to alleged controversial religious imagery.

The episode features a gnome character who gets rid of all the evil in the world and in exchange takes away the Powerpuff Girls' powers.

Despite being previously banned, the episode has been available on digital platforms and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), Bubbles (Tara Strong), and Buttercup (E.G. Daily), are collectively known as The Powerpuff Girls, a team of super-powered kindergarten-aged girls created by Professor Utonium (Tom Kane) out of sugar, spice, everything nice, and an accidental dash of Chemical X. The series was highly popular throughout its original run from 1998-2005; a fun, satirical, pop-culture savvy cartoon that spawned a movie and a reboot in 2016.

The series has a winning contrast, one that was a deliberate intention of show creator Craig McCracken. In an interview with the L.A. Times, McCracken explains, "You've got this colorful, cartoon-y, rainbow-y show with cute characters and then this really hardcore violence. That balance is what makes the show funny." The show had its detractors as a result, and an episode of the series was even banned. Not due to the violence, mind you, although that would be the logical connection. No, the episode "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" was banned for Christian imagery and/or strobe effects in one particular scene. Was a ban warranted?

What Is the Banned 'Powerpuff Girls' Episode About?

The "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" episode works as a tribute/parody of rock operas, with songs performed and written in the style of The Who (the title is a cheeky reference to their album Tommy), Pink Floyd's The Wall and Jesus Christ Superstar, among others. The episode begins with the Powerpuff Girls fighting their entire gallery of villains in Townsville. Tired, defeated, and miserable, they wish that for one day there was peace, love, and understanding in the world with a song called "Rain." Hearing their plea, a gnome (Jess Harnell) emerges from a rose that grew from a raindrop, telling the girls he can get rid of all the evils of the world in one fell swoop... in exchange for their superpowers. Buttercup is reluctant and shoots the idea down, but Bubbles persuades the others that with evil gone, they can finally become normal (cue "Normal Little Girls"). They agree to the gnome's offer, and he casts a spell that gives him powers, which he uses to take down all of Townsville's villains via electrocution.

"Sunshine Down On Me" tells of the now-perpetually happy and peaceful Townsville, with its residents turning to the gnome and worshipping him, becoming a cult (before you ask, no, the cult thing isn't why it was banned). The Professor tells the Powerpuff Girls that while the utopia that's been created has made Townsville safe, the townspeople have been robbed of their free will ("Freedom Beef"). The adulation of the people has turned the gnome evil, breaking the deal he made with the girls and handing their powers back to them as a result. Now empowered, the girls take the fight to the gnome at his headquarters and defeat him. Or do they? Nope. The gnome calls upon all of his powers and unleashes electric laser beams that zap the girls into unconsciousness. When they come to, they attack the gnome once again, only this time he is unable to retaliate, having put all his eggs in the laser beam basket. Before he disappears, the gnome realizes that he has become the very evil that he had promised to destroy. With the gnome gone, Townsville is back to normal, and the girls tell the townspeople that wishing for peace, love, and understanding isn't the answer, but rather doing what one can to make it right, through the song "Why Can't We All Get Along."

Why Was “See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey” Banned?

"See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" is a pitch-perfect example of what makes The Powerpuff Girls so good. The only thing that could have made it better was if the gnome, who looks very Jack Black-ish, was actually voiced by Jack Black; McCracken recalled in the L.A. Times that they had actually reached out to the actor to voice the character, but were unsuccessful in doing so. It certainly didn't lend itself to the episode being banned either. As alluded to above, the episode never made it to air in the U.S. because the executives at Cartoon Network Studios wanted to avoid controversy. There were no angered parents massed outside the building, no write-in campaigns, and sponsors didn't threaten to drop their support of the show.

The executives believed that the episode included images that made controversial religious and political statements, primarily from one scene. In that scene, there are many destroyed Townsville buildings, with their girders protruding from the rubble, drawn to resemble crosses. Obviously, it was the purposeful intent of the animation team to do... something? Stop children from going to church? Make children go to church? It was a decidedly ridiculous reason. Why not ban educational shows that promote the lower-case letter T? The other theory posits that the episode was banned because of the strobe light effects in the "Hear Me Fathers" scene. Even that rationale is weak, though, with the same or worse strobe light effects in other TV shows not leading to widespread banning.

Whatever the actual reason is, "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey" never made its original air date in the U.S. in February 2004, and didn't actually surface in the U.S. until 2009 on DVD. Other countries around the world had no issues with it and aired the episode, including next-door-neighbor Canada in 2004. Since then, the episode has been available on digital platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+, but to this day it is still not on Max, the streaming arm of Warner Bros. Discovery (and the parent company of Cartoon Network). Now that's commitment.

The Powerpuff Girls, including "See Me, Feel Me, Gnomey," is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix.

