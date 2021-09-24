Get ready for some nostalgia, because Funko is releasing new Pops based on the classic Cartoon Network shows The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, and Cow and Chicken — and Collider has your exclusive look at these upcoming figures.

The Powerpuff Girls follows the heroic adventures of three girls born from an accidental lab experiment involving sugar, spice, everything nice, and well, CHEMICAL X. Professor Utonium, the scientist behind the experiment, raises the girls as his own and encourages the use of their powers to protect the city of Townsville from all kinds of memorable goofy villains. The series’ characters and parodic references made the show a hit with a large following even today.

The Pop collectibles will include the show’s three titular sister characters: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Two villains will also be included in the lineup. The first is Fuzzy Lumpkins, a pink fuzzy hillbilly of unknown species who enjoys playing banjo and attacking anyone who trespasses on his property. The second villain is perhaps the most well-known of the series: Mojo Jojo, a super-intelligent monkey who intends to take over the world – honestly the Pop collection would feel incomplete without Mojo.

Image via Funko

Dexter’s Laboratory follows child genius Dexter, who owns a secret lab where he puts together inventions that he hopes will save the world. Things don’t always go as planned, however, with sister Dee Dee ruining his experiments and causing chaos. There’s also the trouble of outwitting his school nemesis, Mandark. To top it all off, Dexter’s parents are oblivious to it all. The Pop collectibles for this series will include Dee Dee and Dexter.

Then there’s Cow and Chicken. The series follows a chicken named Chicken and his little sister, a cow named Cow, on their adventures of dealing with problems of everyday life and encounters with Red Guy, the antagonist whose only mission is to make the two miserable. The Pop collectibles for this series include, you guessed it, Cow and Chicken.

You can pre-order the Dexter's Lab Pop vinyl figures starting at 11 AM EST today, followed by Powerpuff Girls at 12 PM EST and Cow and Chicken at 12:30 PM EST. Check out more images of the figures below:

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

Image via Funko

