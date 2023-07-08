There is a wide array of great animated series that have graced our television screens over the years, but the legacy The Powerpuff Girls holds remains beyond compare. The creator behind the Cartoon Network series added powerful ingredients to create the perfect little television show, complete with a good dose of action, camp, comedic antics, and well-developed Chemical X-infused characters. And thus, The Powerpuff Girls were born. Consisting of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, the three young girls will once again dedicate their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil, with a new Funko Pop collectible showing the three getting ready for action.

Funko revealed that the latest three-pack collectibles will join this year's San Diego Comic-Con, dubbed "Funkoville," which is an annual event for fans of anything pop culture-related and action figure collectors. An addition to the toy company's Diamond Collection, the three new Pop figures feature the characters' iconic pastel-colored pink, blue, and green outfits, ascending to the top to save the day.

Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice

The release of The Powerpuff Girls wasn't just a cultural phenomenon. An empowering animated series that taught young girls that they could save the world in their own little ways, the television series has also managed to catapult its home network to incredible heights. It also represented different types of girls and taught them they could be strong and smart while staying true to themselves. Bubbles (Tara Strong) illustrates sensitive and feminine girls who are not afraid to speak their minds. Blossom (Cathy Cavadini), on the other hand, is the leader of the trio, with a fearless characteristic that represents determination and a good sense of leadership, while Buttercup (E.G. Daily) serves as the tough one who could be a little self-assertive at times.

Image via Funko



Created by Craig McCracken, the series also provided equally iconic villains that pose a threat to the city of Townsville, including the hyper-intelligent ape, Mojo Jojo. With a playful premise that plays into the idea of innocent little girls taking charge to save the world from occurring danger, The Powerpuff Girls left such a lasting impression on pop culture that it inspired a now-canceled CW show that could have been a live-action remake of The Powerpuff Girls, with Dove Cameron previously attached to play Bubbles, Yana Perrault as Buttercup, and Chloe Bennet as Blossom, who exited the live-action reboot before its cancelation announcement.

Though a live-action The Powerpuff Girls sounds like a fun idea, fans of the show weren't happy with the live-action adaptation announcement; it was dead already even before its inception. And if ever the show did see the light of day, it wouldn't be a success, considering its intention to shy away from the charm the original series exhibited, and that being a show with kindergarten-aged, innocent young characters filled with determination to fight monsters that are way bigger than them.