Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault are powered up in this first look at the live-action series.

They're no longer animated and they're also no longer girls, but they still have powers (and whatever puff might happen to be). Monday The CW revealed the below first look at Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup in their new adult incarnations, as featured in the in-production pilot for Powerpuff.

Part of Greg Berlanti's vast TV empire and written by Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, the official logline for the show is as follows:

The Powerpuff Girls used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes, now they’re disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever? Based on the original Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken.

In addition, here are the official character descriptions, as provided by The CW:

CHLOE BENNET as BLOSSOM UTONIUM: Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom’s repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

DOVE CAMERON as BUBBLES UTONIUM: Bubbles’ sweet-girl disposition won America’s hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

YANA PERRAULT as BUTTERCUP UTONIUM: Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

In addition to the core trio, the cast also includes Donald Faison as "Professor Drake Utonium," Nicholas Podany as "Jojo Mondel," and Robyn Lively as "Sara Bellum." Maggie Kiley (Dirty John, Riverdale) directed the pilot.

Check out the first look below at Bennet, Cameron, and Perrault in character. Powerpuff is still in the pilot phase at The CW, but we're excited to see what comes next.

Image via The CW

KEEP READING: 'The Powerpuff Girls' Live-Action Show Title Announced as Donald Faison Joins Cast

Share Share Tweet Email

'Russian Doll' Season 2 Adds Sharlto Copley The highly anticipated second season is rounding out its cast.

Read Next