Sugar, spice, and a not-so-nice childhood were the ingredients chosen to create a Powerpuff Girls live-action TV show for the CW. After it was announced last year that the super-powered trio would make the jump from animation into live-action, the show has finally found its main leads with Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault playing the live versions of the beloved, genetically-engineered superheroes.

The casting news comes from Variety, reporting that Bennet will play Blossom. Additionally, Cameron will play Bubbles, while Perrault is set to play Buttercup. Of course, this live-action reboot already made headlines when it was first confirmed that the CW was making a new show based on the popular Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken. Not only that, but the new series is set years after the original cartoon, with the titular girls now into their thirties as they realize they've lost their entire childhood to crime-fighting.

According to Variety's synopsis of the new show, Blossom now holds several advanced degrees, but has become anxious and reclusive due to her repressed superhero trauma, and is struggling to become a leader once again. Meanwhile, Bubbles is the same sparkling character as she was as a kid, and is initially more interested in recapturing her fame by becoming a superhero again. As for Buttercup, she's left her rebellious exterior behind and has spent her adulthood shedding her superhero identity to live an anonymous life. As of now, there is no word on who will play the very much essential older versions of Mojo Jojo and HIM.

The pilot episode for the new Powerpuff Girls is written by Heather Regnier and Oscar-winner Diablo Cody (Juno), with Greg Berlanti continuing his teen TV reign as an executive producer. The last time the trio was on TV, it was as part of a 2016 animated reboot for Cartoon Network; we're long overdue for a Powerpuff Girls update.

Bennet, of course, is no stranger to superhero fare, having played one of the main characters in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cameron previously acted on Disney Channel shows like The Descendants, but also had a role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., making this a superpowered reunion. As for Perrault, she was most notably a castmember in Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill, and was set to join the cast of Hamilton before Broadway shut down last year. With all of these acting credits and star-power coming together for one show, something tells us The CW's Powerpuff Girls will be a must-watch.

The CW's Powerpuff Girls TV show does not have a release date yet. We'll keep you posted as new details emerge.

