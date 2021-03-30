Variety is officially reporting that Scrubs star Donald Faison has been added to The CW’s live-action adaptation of The Powerpuff Girls from Greg Berlanti, where he will play the heroic trio's father, Professor Utonium. The report also states that the new CW series will be simply titled Powerpuff.

Faison will play the three now-adult girls' father as he stares down a midlife crisis, hoping to repair his relationship with them since robbing them of their childhood. The actor is best known for his starring role in the sitcom Scrubs as Dr. Chris Turk, as well as more recently co-hosting the podcast Fake Doctors Real Friends alongside co-star Zach Braff. Faison is also known for his parts in shows and movies such as Emergence, Generation Q, Clueless and Remember the Titans, and is repped by UTA and Fuller Law.

Image via Cartoon Network

RELATED: 'Powerpuff Girls': Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault to Lead Live-Action CW Series

The exciting update comes shortly after casting news of Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennett and Yana Perrault taking on Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup in their older years. Announced in August 2020, the live-action series is based on the original version of the Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken and produced by Warner Bros. Television. Writers and executive producers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier are primed to executive produce alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter (Berlanti Productions), David Madden (Berlanti Productions) and Erika Kennair. Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Though no information on the release date has been released for the pilot, fans of the 1998 animated series can indeed begin getting excited now, knowing the entire Powerpuff family is finally cast. Be sure to stay tuned in to Collider for any more upcoming information on the series.

