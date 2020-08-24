‘Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Series in the Works From Greg Berlanti & Diablo Cody

To create The Powerpuff Girls, the awesome super-powered trio of heroes who originally had an influential Cartoon Network show in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Professor Utonium accidentally dropped Chemical X into his concoction of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Now, 20ish years later, we finally know what “Chemical X” is: Dark and edgy live-action reboots of beloved millennial culture properties! As reported by Deadline, a Powerpuff Girls live-action series is in the works for the CW, with a different spin on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

The little girls we know and love from the cartoon have grown up into their twenties, and they are unhappy. When you spend your childhood as laboratory-created superheroes with no chance at a normal life, how can you be expected to have a healthy adulthood? As the trio tries to move on from their past, new forces of evil make themselves known — can they pull their shit together for another round as the Powerpuff Girls?

This new take on the property comes from two people who will make you go “Of course” as soon as you hear them: Greg Berlanti (the Arrow-verse) and Diablo Cody (Juno). Berlanti is producing through his production company alongside Sarah Schechter (Stargirl) and David Madden. Cody is writing the script alongside Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), and the two writers are also executive producing. This marks the second reboot of the Powerpuff Girls in as many years — we got a new cartoon series in 2016 — although this one certainly has a different take. I’m not sure that I need a take on the Powerpuff Girls this “edgy,” “snarky,” “deconstructive,” and just so “what a Berlanti/Cody project would look like”. But if we must have this, it might be fun to fan-cast: I’ll go Maisie Williams for Blossom, Samara Weaving for Bubbles, and Isabella Gomez for Buttercup. How about you?

For a look at the most recent Powerpuff Girls reboot series, check out this clip.